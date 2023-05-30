Long Beach police shoot stabbing suspect in Belmont Shore

The Long Beach Police Department said officers arrived at 2nd Street just before noon on Tuesday and shot a suspect who is believed to have stabbed one person and injured three others. (OpenStreetMap)

Long Beach police shot a suspect Tuesday in the Belmont Shore neighborhood after one person was seriously injured in a stabbing and three others suffered minor injuries, police and fire personnel said.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a trauma center; no additional information was available, said Brian Fisk, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department. The three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene on 2nd Street and were released, according to Fisk.

The Long Beach Police Department tweeted that officers arrived at the scene around 11:54 a.m. and shot the suspect . He was sent to a local hospital for treatment; no details about his condition were immediately released.

Long Beach police said there is no "current threat to the public,” and the incident is under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.