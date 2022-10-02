Long Beach police shoot at suspected gunman, who remains barricaded inside home

The Long Beach police SWAT team remained in a standoff Sunday afternoon with a suspected gunman who barricaded himself inside a house after police opened fire on him.

The incident began when officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at another person in the 5200 block of East 25th Street, near the 405 Freeway, about 10:15 a.m., police said.

Approached by officers, the man refused to be taken into custody, police said. A police shooting occurred a short time later.

It's unclear how many officers fired or if the suspect was struck and injured in the shooting, police said.

Nearby residents were evacuated and two SWAT vehicles were parked on the street in front of the house.

The suspect is believed to be alone inside, police said.

Negotiators have contacted the man in an effort to de-escalate the situation, police said.

