Long Beach residents can receive $25,000 toward their first home purchase

First-time homebuyers in Long Beach can receive a grant of up to $25,000 toward the purchase of their home.

The city’s First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program is designed to “assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with purchasing their first home and building multi-generational wealth,” officials said.

Eligible applicants must fulfill these requirements:

Be over 18 years old

Annual household income cannot exceed 200% of the L.A. County Area Median Income

Current Income Limits as of January 2024* Number of persons in household 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 200% of Los Angeles County AMI $137,500 $157,100 $176,800 $196,400 $212,100 $227,800 $243,500 $259,200

Be a first-time homebuyer — defined as someone who has not owned a principal residence in the past three years

Be a first-generation homebuyer — defined as someone whose parents or guardian never owned a home during the homebuyer’s lifetime or who lost the home to a foreclosure or short sale and does not own a home now. Anyone who lived in foster care also qualifies as a first-generation homebuyer.

Must currently be a resident of the City of Long Beach

Be pre-approved by a lender for a 30-year fixed mortgage loan. Cash purchases are not eligible

Must not have more than $100,000 in liquid assets in your bank account after the close of escrow

The grant will be awarded to around 100 households. The money can only be used towards the following costs:

Down payment

Non-recurring closing costs, such as loan, title, and escrow fees

Loan points or fees to buy down their mortgage interest rates

The grant can be applied toward the purchase of a single-family home, townhome, or condo

located anywhere in Long Beach. Mobile homes and multi-family homes are not eligible.

Qualified applicants must meet the following home purchase requirements:

Have an escrow period that is 30 days or longer. Qualified applicants must not have opened

escrow before applying for the grant

Agree to occupy the home as their primary residence for a minimum of five years

Be represented by a licensed realtor in the home-buying process

City officials will review applications on a first come, first served basis, and issue a notice of Program Qualification to applicants that meet the eligibility requirements.

“Homeownership is a significant milestone and lifelong dream for many individuals and families and Long Beach is committed to making this more attainable for as many people as possible,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “This important Program offers an incredible opportunity, empowering first-time homebuyers to invest in their future and plant roots in our great city.”

Applications for the grant program can be found on the program’s website. More information on the program can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.