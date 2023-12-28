How long has Biden been president? Here's when he was elected.

President Joe Biden has been involved in politics for nearly 50 years, or more than half of his life. He got his start as a member of the New Castle County Council in Delaware and later became one of two U.S. senators to represent the state, according to whitehouse.gov.

Biden served in the Senate for 36 years until becoming the 47th vice president of the United States under President Barack Obama. After Obama's tenure, Biden took four years away from political life for philanthropic and nonprofit work. During that time, he helped establish the Biden Foundation, the Biden Cancer Initiative, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, and the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, whitehouse.gov reports.

Biden made his way back into the White House, but this time as the 46th president of the U.S. Here is some information about his election and inauguration.

When was Joe Biden elected?

Biden won the presidential race against former President Donald Trump on Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day.

Biden received 306 electoral votes (270 are needed for victory), winning 25 states, Washington D.C. and Nebraska's second congressional district.

When did Joe Biden take office?

Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. His inauguration took place two weeks after the attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Taking office at 78, Biden became the oldest president in American history.

In his inaugural address, Biden said “Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy."

How old is Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is 81 years old. He was born on Nov. 20, 1942.

