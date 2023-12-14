Long Branch historian's last gift peps up library history room in midst of $6.2M makeover

LONG BRANCH - The public library's history room will be getting a colorful new look, including a mural of the city's history, thanks to a gift from the family of the late Long Branch historian who could often be found there, sharing stories.

The library, which is in the midst of a major renovation, will use the $6,500 donation from the family of Joseph Reale Jr. not only to add the mural but also to expand its archival collections and programing. Reale passed away in the summer of 2022 at the age of 75.

“Joe Reale was a longtime friend of Long Branch Free Public Library. He also served as president of the Long Branch Historical Association and as a trustee for Long Branch Historical Museum Association. But it will be his visits to the library with his stories and gifts for the Local History Room that will be missed most of all,” said Janice Grace, city historian and Long Branch Public Library History Room manager.

Joseph Reale Jr. at the 2014 Library Champions reception.

While the city's library can trace some of its roots to the 19th century, it wasn't incorporated until 1916, when it got a $30,000 grant from steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie, who dedicated the last two decades of his life to philanthropy, including giving millions of dollars to fund public libraries.

'I saw the blip': Long Branch radar operator's Pearl Harbor warning was ignored

In more recent times, the library was flooded during Superstorm Sandy, when the urgency to waterproof and upgrade some crucial systems became apparent.

However, after library director Tonya Garcia had ceiling tiles removed and discovered hidden remnants of the original library, the city decided to renovate its Carnegie wing. The library got a $3.1 matching grant from the NJ Library Construction Bond Act. The city borrowed the other $3.1 million through a bond for a total of $6.2 million.

A rendering of the renovations that are underway at the Long Branch Public Library

Long Branch history: Century-old Long Branch Record building could be saved with apartments, store

The work includes and arched glass entryway window, which is a nod to the classic Carnegie design and indoor columns accentuating the original ceiling design. Some of the columns are original to the building.

A newly elevated ceiling reveals the original Carnegie windows. The interior will be repainted with a traditional color palette, complemented by Long Branch Green hues and a transition from fluorescent lighting to pendulum lighting in key areas, to echo the sophistication of the original Carnegie design.

In addition to this renovation, major system upgrades such as efficient lighting, waterproofing, a new HVAC system and a generator are being installed.

A rendering of the renovations that are underway at the Long Branch Public Library

Long Branch history: This city was once crawling with U.S. presidents. See the marks they left behind

A few new rooms will be created, including a teen room and a sensory room, to go with the new history room.

"I personally miss Joe’s humor and regular visits to the library," Garcia said. "He was a friend to me and a true library champion. He was immensely proud of the library renovation project and the fact we are renovating the building back to its Carnegie majesty. This donation will allow us to continue Joe's legacy of fostering a deeper appreciation of our local heritage."

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Long Branch library history room gets new look as friend's final gift