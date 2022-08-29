Long Branch man charged in overdose death of fellow Monmouth County jail inmate

FREEHOLD - A Long Branch man has been charged in connection to the drug-induced death of a fellow inmate at the Monmouth County jail, acting Monmouth County prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

Alvino Hinton, 47, was arrested and charged with the overdose death of inmate David Egner, 32, on Aug. 18, the statement said.

At 9:05 a.m. on April 17, officers at the institution found Egner, of Toms River, nonresponsive on his cell floor of the Freehold Township jail. First aid was immediately given and he was taken to a local hospital. Egner was diagnosed will heroin/fentanyl poisoning and pronounced dead that day.

Hinton is charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, third-degree distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, the announcement said.

Monmouth County Jail, Freehold Township. (Photo by Joseph Sapia)

Investigation by the prosecutor's office and Monmouth County Sherriff's Office revealed that Hinton smuggled drugs into the facility, allowing him to distribute the substance to Egner, according to the announcement.

This case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano. Hinton is represented by Paul E. Zager of Red Bank.

