Long Branch Mayor Pallone, Council Running For Re-election

LONG BRANCH, NJ — Long Branch Mayor John Pallone and all five members of the city Council announced they will run for re-election this year in Long Branch.

This will be a non-partisan election that will be held on May 10.

Pallone has been the mayor of Long Branch since 2018. That's the same year most of his Council slate, Dr. Mary Jane Celli, Bill Dangler, Rose Widdis, Mario Vieira and Dr. Anita Voogt, were also elected.

“I’m proud of our record, and I’m pleased that our entire team is once again running together. We have made significant progress in improving Long Branch for the people who live here. That’s what we said we would do, and that’s what we’ve done," said Pallone.

Pallone is a Democrat whose brother is longtime NJ 6 Congressman Frank Pallone, also a Democrat. Frank Pallone has represented New Jersey's Sixth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. for nearly the past 30 years.

“Our team has worked to improve every neighborhood in Long Branch. And that’s what we want to continue for the next four years," said Voogt.

Councilman Bill Dangler, who served on the Long Branch School Board before being elected to Council added, “We opened the new Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center and the new Community Pool.”

"During Covid, we opened a highly successful and free vaccination and testing clinic for our residents," said Widdis.

Councilwoman Dr. Mary Jane Celli, who has been serving on the Council since 1994, stated “We just received a $3.1 million grant to renovate the Long Branch Library.”

Councilman Mario Vieira, who also serves on the Long Branch Planning Board stated, “Since we were elected, we have resurfaced more than 30 roads throughout the city. We have also taken down many abandoned buildings, including Seaview Towers.”

Get great local news. Sign up to get Patch emails: https://patch.com/subscribe Contact this Patch reporter: Carly.baldwin@patch.com



This article originally appeared on the Long Branch-Eatontown Patch