Long Branch pier returning four decades after fire, with $3.25M from NJ boardwalk fund

LONG BRANCH - The pier is coming back to Long Branch's beachfront.

It's been nearly four decades since the fire that burned the pier down June 1987, taking with it not just the many boardwalk stands and rides but a popular summer hangout for families, kids and fishermen. It left a hole in the hearts of many.

"The feeling was nothing but sadness when we lost the old pier with the haunted mansion. The pier was a congregation point for the young and old alike," said city resident Greg Anderson, who spent many youthful days on the pier.

In the years since the fire has been talk of building it back. There have been studies and conceptual designs, but the pier never returned. Instead, residents saw the beachfront turn into high-rise condos. And while the development certainly has been a huge economic engine for the city, the longing for the pier has not diminished.

A conceptual design of the future Long Branch pier. The city is using a $3.5 million grant from New Jersey's Boardwalk Preservation Fund to build a new pier at the beach. The city had a pier for 100 years until a fire destroyed it in June 1987.

However, that's about to change after city officials have decided to use the $3.25 million grant it recently received from the state Boardwalk Preservation Fund to build a new pier. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the award last Friday.

"For many, when we think of historic Long Branch, we think of the pier," said Mayor John Pallone. "We are grateful for this funding, and we are happy to bring another amenity to Long Branch for residents and visitors to enjoy. We want to thank Governor Murphy and the Department of Consumer Affairs for this grant."

The pier stood for 100 years on the beach perpendicular to the city’s boardwalk. The new pier is in conceptual design phase, but it will be placed at Laird Street and extend 500 feet. It will be fully ADA compliant.

"The idea is that as families, walkers or runners are enjoying the boardwalk, they can also walk out onto the pier to enjoy the views, capture moments or, if you are a fisherman, it will be a great location to fish," City Council President Bill Dangler said.

Pallone said they plan to have the pier open all year, providing recreational opportunities, such as fishing, beyond the traditional summer season.

Murphy awarded $100 million in Boardwalk Preservation Fund grants to 18 municipalities to assist them in addressing the most critical and necessary capital needs of boardwalks in their communities. One of the biggest grants was $20 million to Asbury Park designed to help refurbish the closed Convention Hall and Paramount Theatre.

Administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the grant funding also aims to help Jersey shore communities remain vibrant tourism destinations in the long term by investing in state-of-the-art materials that increase storm resiliency and ensure longer lasting infrastructure.

"So many of us have created memories with family and friends at the boardwalks of the Jersey shore. Our boardwalks have long been a prized destination and we want to keep them that way by helping shore communities repair and maintain these wooden main streets,” Murphy said last week.

Pallone said the pier construction will start next year.

