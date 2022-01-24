Long Branch woman who stole $450K from Affordable Housing Alliance sentenced to five years

FREEHOLD — A former administrator with the Affordable Housing Alliance based in Neptune was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing nearly $450,000 from the nonprofit housing developer.

Debra Agresti, 59, of Long Branch, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to a charge of theft that carried a five to 10-year prison term.

She admitted to making unauthorized purchases of gift cards to pay for personal expenses.

From August 2012 to March 2019, Agresti, while director of administration for the housing alliance, purchased the gift cards with the organization's credit card, authorities said.

In order to hide her thefts, Agresti intercepted the monthly credit card statements and created false invoices that matched the amounts she had spent on the gift cards, saying they were for office supplies, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Agresti stole $449,514.22 during that six-and-a-half-year period. No one else was involved, authorities said.

After sentencing her to state prison Friday, Superior Court Judge Richard W. English, sitting in Freehold, ordered Agresti to pay restitution of $446,514.22.

The alliance offers rental and homeownership help, mortgage and foreclosure counseling, utility assistance and home buyer education for low- and middle-income people in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The Affordable Housing Alliance first hired Agresti as an administrative assistant in 2007.

In 2018, the company's internal accounting department found evidence of possible fraud and contacted authorities, according to the housing alliance.

Corporate insurance covered all the money stolen, the alliance’s then-CEO Donna Blaze said in 2020.

