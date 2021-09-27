How Long Do Carved Pumpkins Last? Plus, How to Make Them Last Longer
You don't want a moldy, bug-infested Jack-o'-Lantern to be your scariest Halloween decoration.
You don't want a moldy, bug-infested Jack-o'-Lantern to be your scariest Halloween decoration.
It may be on the front porch — or used as a candy bucket by a child, too.
When the skull log is placed just right and you ignite the fire pit, it appears that the flames are blazing out of the eyes. It's perfect for chilly fall campfires for Halloween.
TBH, they deserve it!
Make your home the coolest and creepiest house on the block with an eye-popping outdoor Halloween decor display.
They're spooktacularly simple and each one only takes a few minutes to make.
It's no secret that we love a good Halloween costume here at BestProducts.com, and apparently we're not alone: 61% of Americans said they'd dress up in costumes last year, spending more than $8 billion on their festive outfits and decorations — and that's despite COVID restrictions. Whether you prefer to dress up in a theme with your crew, use some DIY inspiration to craft something unexpected and original, want to get the whole family involved, or prefer to do something quick and easy, we've gathered up some of the best Halloween costumes for 2021 that are sure to be a hit, no matter how or if you choose to celebrate. Forget the Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmations fame you've known since childhood, and get ready for 2021 Cruella.
A Pfizer timeline outlined a scenario where children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for the shots by the end of October.
Get a head start on this year's festivities with the best costumes online.
They're boo-tiful (sorry, had to).
When it comes to Halloween, if you're bald, the world is your oyster. Ahead, find 14 super easy costumes for bald guys to wear this year.
Your friends will definitely wish they thought of these first.
You truly can't go wrong here.
Look like Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gal in this Yandy costume for $99.99. It comes with a head covering, dress, cape, tights, and gloves.
Online fashion retailer Yandy made Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Met Gala look into a sexy Halloween costume
The CDC has issued recommendations for trick-or-treating and Halloween celebrations this year .
The CDC director talked Halloween safety on Face The Nation.