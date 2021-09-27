How Long Do Carved Pumpkins Last? Plus, How to Make Them Last Longer

Best Products

It's no secret that we love a good Halloween costume here at BestProducts.com, and apparently we're not alone: 61% of Americans said they'd dress up in costumes last year, spending more than $8 billion on their festive outfits and decorations — and that's despite COVID restrictions. Whether you prefer to dress up in a theme with your crew, use some DIY inspiration to craft something unexpected and original, want to get the whole family involved, or prefer to do something quick and easy, we've gathered up some of the best Halloween costumes for 2021 that are sure to be a hit, no matter how or if you choose to celebrate. Forget the Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmations fame you've known since childhood, and get ready for 2021 Cruella.