How long can you collect unemployment in Florida and what does it pay? Everything to know

Florida has one of the lowest weekly payouts for those that use the state's unemployment benefits program. Florida ranks in the top 5 states for the lowest unemployment benefits payouts. But it also has an employment rate that is over 1% lower than the national average.

Here's a guide to who qualifies for Florida's unemployment benefits, how to apply and the state of unemployment in Florida.

Who qualifies for unemployment in Florida?

You must be a Florida resident to receive unemployment benefits from the state. Other than being a resident of Florida, these are the other qualifications for drawing unemployment benefits in the Sunshine State:

Unemployed

Worked in Florida during the past 12 months (this period may be longer in some cases)

Earned a minimum amount of wages determined by Florida guidelines

Actively seeking work each week you are collecting benefits

May jobs report: Booming 339,000 jobs added as unemployment rises to 3.7%

What documentation do you need to apply for unemployment benefits in Florida?

If you’re planning to apply to unemployment benefits, you'll be sharing your personal information including gender, date of birth, education and race. And you’ll need the following documents on-hand to complete the application as quickly as possible.

Social security number

Florida ID and driver's license

What do non-US citizens need to apply for unemployment?

Alien Registration number

Work authorization form

Labor crisis ahead? New immigration law sparks fear and worker exodus from Florida

What do former military employees need to apply for Florida unemployment?

Veterans exiting the military without a job need proof of discharge from active duty.

What do members of unions need to apply for Florida unemployment?

Hall number

Union name

Phone number

What do federal employees need to file for Florida unemployment?

Laid-off federal workers will also their SF 50, (standard form for the notification of personnel action) or SF 8 (unemployment compensation notice).

You will need to provide proof you were employed

All claimants are required provide proof of their past 12-18 months of employment. This will require:

Employer name, phone number, and address

Date of the first day and last day at work

Pre-employment gross earning

Reason for unemployment

Employer's Federal Employer ID number (FEIN)

Details on Pay Stub for employers without a FEIN number

Are there recession proof jobs? These occupations tend to be least impacted

What is the DEO?

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity assists the governor in advancing the state's economy through state and federal programs and initiatives, like administering unemployment benefits.

How long can you collect unemployment in Florida?

As of 2021, you can collect Florida unemployment payments for up to 19 weeks. How long you can receive unemployment benefits depends on the unemployment rate at the time that you apply and how much you earned in the 12-18 months prior to applying.

How can I receive my unemployment benefits?

If approved, you can choose between two payment options. You can elect to receive your unemployment benefits through direct deposit or you can get a Way2go debit card.

How much is Florida giving for unemployment right now?

Florida has one of the lowest-paying unemployment benefits systems in the country, offering a maximum weekly benefit of no less than $32 and no more than $275. The states with the highest-paying unemployment benefits are Massachusetts, Hawaii, North Dakota, Washington and New Jersey, all paying out over $400 weekly.

Florida workers fleeing: New immigration law sparks fear and worker exodus from Florida

What’s Florida’s unemployment rate right now?

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s unemployment rate is 1.1% below the national rate of unemployment. The unemployment rate for the U.S. sits at 3.7%, while Florida’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6% this year.

What if I’m denied unemployment benefits?

Typically, denied applications to Florida’s unemployment benefits program means that the applicant didn’t meet the criteria to draw unemployment checks from the state. If you have been denied access to unemployment benefits and feel that it is unfair or you do meet the requirements, you can appeal the decision through the CONNECT portal, by email at RA.AppealsClerks@deo.myflorida.com, or in writing to the following address:

Office of AppealsP.O. Box 5250Tallahassee, FL 32399-5250

Lianna Norman covers trending news in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida unemployment benefits guide. How much, what to know to apply