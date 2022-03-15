How long could the Correa siblings be in prison for the brutal Lindquist family murders?

NEW LONDON - A pair of murderous siblings responsible for one of the most horrific set of crimes ever seen in the region will be both sentenced on the same day.

Former Hartford residents Sergio and Ruth Correa are scheduled to be sentenced in May in New London Superior Court for their roles in the late 2017 murders of three Griswold residents: Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist.

Sergio Correa, 30, was initially set to be sentenced on March 2, but a COVID-19 issue concerning a prosecutor led to a postponement and a new date was sought to ensure the victims’ families and friends, as well as numerous law enforcement officials who investigated the case, could be present.

Ruth Correa indicates her brother, defendant Sergio Correa, as she takes the stand to testify in the triple-murder trial of her adoptive brother Thursday, November 18, 2021 in New London Superior Court. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

That change also pushed off Ruth Correa’s original March 28 sentencing date. The two will now be sentenced on May 3 with Sergio Correa to be brought in at 10 a.m. and his adopted sister at 2 p.m., the criminal clerk’s office said on Monday.

After a weeks-long trial last year, Sergio Correa was found guilty by a jury in December of three counts of murder - one count for each of the Lindquists; murder with special circumstances, for committing two or more murders during the commission of the same crime; two counts of second-degree arson, including for setting the fire that burned down the Lindquists’ home; murder in the commission of arson; first-degree burglary; two counts first-degree robbery; home invasion; and two counts of murder in the commission of a felony.

Sergio Correa, sits with his attorneys from the public defender's office, during a probable cause hearing in New London Superior Court Monday, July 22, 2019. (Pool photos by Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

The murder with special circumstances conviction alone carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The other charges carry a maximum sentence of another 150 years of imprisonment.

Ruth Correa, 27, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of murder in the case as part of a plea deal that called for her to testify against her brother. In exchange for her cooperation, prosecutors agreed to recommend a 40-year-sentence.

What happened on Dec. 20, 2017?

Sergio and Ruth Correa stabbed 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist to death in the hours on or just before Dec. 20, 2017. Sergio Correa and the younger Lindquist, a relapsing heroin addict, worked out a scheme to rob the Lindquist’s Kenwood Estates home in Griswold with Lindquist expecting to receive heroin in exchange for helping steal his father’s guns, which were locked in a basement safe.

Matthew Lindquist

Instead, Correa, with the help of his sibling, stabbed Matthew Lindquist 67 times and left his body in a patch of woods. The corpse would not be found for months. The pair next entered the Lindquist home where Sergio Correa beat Kenneth Lindquist to death and bludgeoned Janet Lindquist.

The family dog was also killed during the hours-long home invasion.

The pair burned down the home after stealing numerous items, including Christmas gifts, before fleeing. A medical examiner said Janet Lindquist, whose body, like her husband's, was found in the smoking rubble of the home, died from a combination of blunt force injuries, smoke inhalation and burns.

Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

Eric Lindquist, son of Kenneth and Janet and brother to Matthew, is one of several family members and friends of the victims expected to read a victim’s impact statement during the sentence proceedings.

The last time the Correa siblings faced each other was in November when Ruth Correa walked jurors – in excruciating detail – through the timeline of the murders. She admitted on the stand to helping kill Matthew Lindquist, but laid the blame for Kenneth's and Janet’s deaths squarely onto her brother.

