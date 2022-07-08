Long COVID: How the Social Security Administration Is Handling SSDI Claims

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
zimmytws / iStock.com
zimmytws / iStock.com

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) helps people of limited means who can’t work because of a disability. Qualifying for SSDI was always notoriously difficult, but the pandemic created a new disability that’s swamping the Social Security Administration (SSA) with applications: long COVID.

Learn: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
Check Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Some people who contract the coronavirus suffer from debilitating symptoms for months or even years after diagnosis, and many of them have found that battling the SSA for disability benefits can be as trying as battling the virus.

Long COVID Is a Disability, but SSDI Is No Guarantee

In July 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared long COVID a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), but only “if it substantially limits one or more major life activities.”

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

That statement, however, is qualified with this footnote: “This guidance only addresses the definition of disability under these Federal civil rights laws. It does not cover other definitions of disability or eligibility requirements such as those necessary to qualify for Federal benefit programs under Social Security.”

In short, long COVID is a disability, but whether you’re eligible for SSDI is between you and the SSA.

“Technically, consumers suffering from long COVID can qualify for SSDI,” said Colin Nabity, CEO and co-founder of Breeze, an insurtech that provides disability and other kinds of insurance. “But the application and approval process for the government benefit is notoriously complicated. To qualify for SSDI, you must meet the government’s definition of disability, which is much stricter than it is for private disability insurance companies.

“For SSDI, the applicant must be significantly limited in their ability to do basic work, like walking and remembering. Further, the condition must be so severe that it’s expected to last at least 12 months and/or result in death. And on top of this, if you are still working and make more than $1,220 a month, you generally cannot be considered disabled by SSDI standards.”

Long COVID Is Especially Hard To Prove

The SSA denied 66% of disability claims between 2008 and 2019. The Government Accountability Office found that between 2014 and 2019, 48,000 people — 1.3% of applicants — went bankrupt while waiting for decisions on their disability appeals. Nearly 110,000 people died waiting for a decision between 2008 and 2019.

In 2021, The New York Times reported that the agency was already dealing with a large backlog of disability claims before the virus swamped it with a sudden influx of long COVID applications, a poorly understood condition that’s difficult to prove.

“Long COVID sufferers are indeed applying for disability benefits, but many are being denied due to the general lack of understanding of the complex and somewhat mysterious symptoms that arise from long COVID,” said Rick W. Fleming, a Social Security disability law specialist and partner at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. “In cases where benefits are awarded, it is typically some other impairment that leads to benefits or a combination of other factors that result in the claimant being unable to perform work. Long COVID on its own is rarely the only impairment in a winning case.”

Long COVID Has a Short History, Which Is Bad News for Applicants

Murky diagnosis criteria are only one reason that long COVID claims face such a steep uphill battle. Another is that the ailment is just so new — and SSDI claims follow long timelines.

“The issue with long COVID for most people is that not enough time has passed since the condition has become medically recognized,” said Fausto Bucheli Jr., president of the Cheap Insurance Agency. “SSDI requires that the disability affects you for at least a year or that you have credible reason to believe that it will last this long.”

Bucheli explained that while long Covid can include symptoms that typically qualify for SSDI, like chronic fatigue and heart palpitations, “The issue here is that there’s no telling and no consensus within the medical community about how long a case of long COVID really is.”

Long COVID at the Intersection of SSDI and Medicare

In February, doctors and advocates petitioned Congress to make it easier for the most vulnerable long COVID sufferers to get their Medicare benefits through the Stop the Wait Act.

Anyone who is approved for SSDI automatically qualifies for Medicare — but Medicare benefits don’t kick in until after a mandatory two-year waiting period. According to Bloomberg Law, it’s actually five months longer because the waiting period starts when the applicant is approved, not when the applicant is declared disabled.

Considering the population that SSDI serves, 24 months can be a grueling delay.

The Stop the Wait Act would amend the Social Security Act to give anyone approved for SSDI immediate access to Medicare benefits. It also would phase out the five-month waiting period between SSDI approval and the distribution of benefits.

Democratic lawmakers initially proposed the bill in 2019, but it stalled. It was the influx of long COVID disability claims that rejuvenated the effort in February of this year. Again, however, the measure has stalled and has not left the preliminary committee stages.

So, Can the SSA Handle the Pressure?

The SSA is struggling with an avalanche of long COVID applications and applicants are stymied by the agency’s murky qualifying criteria. Will the SSA be able to manage the pressure?

That depends whom you ask.

“The system can handle the intake of all new disability claims but the process to get a determination is slower and taking longer due to the number of claims being filed,” said K. Merritt-Grant, operations supervisor with the Social Security Administration in Chicago. “The development of the medical information takes the longest.”

The lawyers who work with frustrated applicants every day aren’t so optimistic.

“The SSA has been grossly underfunded and ignored by Congress for far too long, and the amount of claims being filed versus the staff and decision-makers required to adjudicate the claims is in a horrible state of imbalance,” Fleming said. “In fact, Congress has cut SSA’s core operating budget by 17% since 2010 after adjusting for inflation, according to recent studies, while claims have risen by 21%.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Long COVID: How the Social Security Administration Is Handling SSDI Claims

Recommended Stories

  • 19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You To Know

    If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its...

  • Can Social Security Payments Be Garnished?

    If you collect Social Security, your payments are subject to the same garnishment rules that apply to other types of income. This means your benefits can be withheld to enforce your legal obligation...

  • Larry Summers Says World Will Study Abenomics When Stagnation Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers predicted that policy makers in developed nations around the world will study the legacy of Abenomics, a framework he described as an aggressive attempt to address the challenges of economic stagnation.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTreasuries Decline as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Fil

  • Anitta Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 9 Years of 'Suffering' and Being Misdiagnosed by Doctors

    "Here is my appeal for more information for women, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves," Anitta posted on social media

  • 2nd Michigan case of monkeypox identified in person from city of Detroit

    It is unclear whether the Detroiter with monkeypox is linked to the state's first confirmed case identified last week in Oakland County.

  • Long COVID patients struggle to get benefits: "We're left behind"

    There is no universal clinical definition for long COVID, but there are more than 200 symptoms associated with it.

  • I Was the First Person in America to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine. It Taught Me a Powerful Lesson

    Working in critical care during the first deadly wave of the virus, my team and I had yearned for any relief from the frustration and sorrow we felt. When my employer, Northwell Health, asked for volunteers to get the shot on day one, I stepped forward to say, “Yes.” In the first year they were available, vaccines saved at least 19 million lives around the world.

  • Jardy: All no longer feel welcomed at LGBTQ-friendly parish. Bishop 'shutting that all down'

    There were very few dry eyes at Sunday’s 10 a.m. mass at Newman Center. It was sorrow and a community celebrating its dwindling time together.

  • Nicaragua finally shows off a dissident a year after arrest

    The wife of Nicaraguan political activist Félix Maradiaga told journalists her husband had lost more than 65 pounds during his year in prison and she feared for his health. A day later, the government of President Daniel Ortega hauled the former potential presidential challenger before cameras for a previously unscheduled and unusual hearing to ratify the 13-year prison sentence he had already received earlier this year. The fact that a pro-government news outlet was invited, but not Maradiaga’s family — or attorneys — showed the Sandista-led government is intent on challenging international condemnation of its sweeping crackdown on dissidents.

  • Ford recalls 100,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks, expands earlier recall

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is issuing a new recall for 100,000 U.S. hybrid vehicles over fire risks, and expanding an earlier recall after a series of reported fires. Ford said in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and fuel vapor may be released that could accumulate near ignition sources, resulting in a potential under-hood fire. Ford is separately expanding its recall of 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs for under-hood fire risks by another 27,000 U.S. vehicles after five additional fires were reported after its recall of 39,000 vehicles announced in May following 16 fire reports.

  • EXPLAINER: Chauvin's federal prison future in Floyd's death

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota's only maximum security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison where, despite his national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he'll probably be safer. Chauvin was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to 21 years on federal civil rights charges, following his guilty plea in December. He's already serving 22 1/2 years for his conviction in state court on murder and manslaughter charges.

  • What OB-GYNs want you to know about the birth control that lives in your arm

    The birth control implant, Nexplanon, is one of the most effective forms of birth control. How does Nexplanon work and how effective is Nexplanon?

  • Yes, you can now get Paxlovid from a pharmacy. What to know about the COVID treatment

    “Paxlovid is an important treatment and critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

  • GOP Senate Hopeful Kevin Smith Mishandled Harassment Complaint, Lawsuit Says

    Smith, a front-runner in New Hampshire’s primary, called a female subordinate “pork chop” and retaliated against another woman who complained about her supervisor’s sexist behavior, the lawsuit alleged.

  • Monkeypox patient shares diagnosis in effort to combat stigma, raise awareness

    As federal officials move to address growing concerns over an outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S., an increasing number of positive cases are emerging across the country. Last week, Brian Thomas, 32, of Baltimore became the latest American to test positive for monkeypox -- a diagnosis he has been sharing openly on social media, in the hope of curbing the spread by raising awareness about the disease. "I probably first started hearing about monkeypox a month or two ago and I really kind of wrote it off," Thomas told ABC News.

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Shoppers Love This Lightweight Shark Vac Has a Game-Changing Feature That Ensures The Best Clean Every Time

    If you need a great new tool to help with your cleaning routine, then you should definitely check out this Shark cordless vacuum from Bed Bath and Beyond because shoppers agree that it has a game-changing feature that makes it worth every penny. The stick vacuum is easy to maneuver and convert into a handheld machine. […]

  • U.S. Senate Democrats aim to close tax loophole on 'pass-through' firms - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democrats are finalizing a plan to close a tax loophole used by many companies, and they want to use those revenues to shore up the government-run Medicare healthcare program for the elderly and disabled, sources familiar with the discussions said on Thursday. Democrats expect to submit legislative text to the Senate parliamentarian in coming days, said one source, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss the private negotiations. The tax change is aimed at the majority of businesses in the United States that are known as "pass-through" firms that are not subject to the corporate income tax and instead have their income reported to the government on individual tax returns, subjecting them to the lower tax rates.

  • Meghan Trainor’s 1-Year-Old Son Riley Got Glasses & The Video Will Melt Your Heart

    The world just got a lot clearer for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s 1-year-old son, Riley. The “Bad For Me” singer and the Spy Kids star posted a video on Monday of the redheaded toddler seeing “clearly,” and your heart might not be able to handle the cuteness. “😭🤓 sweet baby Riley got glasses 😍#babyglasses,” […]

  • Scammers apologetically blackmail Vietnamese restaurant with 1-star reviews for gift cards

    Chicago Vietnamese restaurant Sochi Saigonese, named on Michelin’s 2022 Bib Gourmand list, is the latest target of scammers threatening one-star reviews unless given a gift card. According to an employee who posted to a private Facebook group for members of the Chicago hospitality industry, Sochi has been overwhelmed with a flood of one-star Google reviews over the past 10 days. Last Wednesday morning, the employee wrote that owners Chinh Pham and Son Do received an email from an individual demanding a $75 Google Play gift card to put an end to the storm of negative ratings.