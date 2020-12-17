Long Covid sufferers should be offered psychiatric care if symptoms last longer than 12 weeks

People who suffer from the debilitating effects of long Covid should be offered psychiatric care, the first clinical guidance to be published on the subject recommends.

The guidelines urge healthcare professionals to look out for signs that patients who continue to suffer symptoms of Covid-19 for weeks after contracting the virus are at risk of self-harm.

In the new advice, the National Institue for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Royal College of General Practitioners, say people with ongoing symptomatic Covid-19 or suspected post-Covid 19 syndrome, whose symptoms last longer than 12 weeks, should be “urgently” referred for assessment if they have severe psychiatric symptoms or are at risk of self-harm or suicide.

They follow growing fears about the long-term physical and psychological impact of long Covid, which can include shortness of breath, fatigue, and problems involving the heart, lungs, kidneys, nervous system, and muscles and joints.

The guidelines state: “Follow relevant national or local guidelines on referral for people who have anxiety and mood disorders or other psychiatric symptoms. Consider referral for psychological therapies if they have common mental health symptoms, such as symptoms of mild anxiety and mild depression, or to a liaison psychiatry service if they have more complex needs (especially if they have a complex physical and mental health presentation).”

They add: “After ruling out acute or life-threatening complications and alternative diagnoses, consider referring people to an integrated multidisciplinary assessment service (if available) any time from 4 weeks after the start of acute Covid-19.

The guideline on managing the long-term effects of Covid-19 cover the care of people who have signs and symptoms that develop during or after contracting the virus which continue for more than four weeks, and are not explained by an alternative diagnosis. 

Most people recover from the symptoms of Covid-19 within 12 weeks, but the guidelines warn that “for a sizeable minority of people, symptoms can persist or new ones develop, and can sometimes worsen, and have a continuing detrimental impact on their quality of life”. 

The guidelines say that people may have ongoing symptomatic Covid-19 if they present with symptoms 4 to 12 weeks after the start of acute symptoms, and may have post-Covid syndrome if their symptoms have not resolved after 12 weeks.

Safia Qureshi, Director of Evidence for Healthcare Improvement Scotland, which also worked on the document, said: “The publication of Friday’s guidelines is an important stage in making sure that people who are experiencing long-term effects from Covid-19 get the right care and support that they need. 

“We appreciate how difficult it must be for people to face so much uncertainty with this condition, and the significant impact it can have on people’s quality of life. We have also produced a version of this guideline for patients, to explain about the care they can expect to receive.”

The guidelines also emphasise the need to address health inequalities in care for people experiencing ongoing symptoms. They recommend providing extra support and raising awareness to help improve access to care, as well as more proactive follow-up of people from vulnerable and high-risk groups who could be at increased risk of complications.

Among the recommendations is for multidisciplinary services to be set up offering a ‘one-stop’ clinics for the treatment of long Covid. 

The document, published on Friday, states: “Healthcare professionals should have a range of specialist skills, with expertise in treating fatigue and respiratory symptoms (including breathlessness). These would include occupational therapy, physiotherapy, clinical psychology and psychiatry and rehabilitation medicine.”

The guidelines also state that long Covid sufferers should not be thrown straight back into work, amid fears it could cause further health setbacks.

They recommend that healthcare professionals such as GPs support patients in discussions with their employer, school or college about returning to work or education, for example by having a phased return. 

The guideline also includes a number of key recommendations for research of the long term impact of Covid-19.

Paul Chrisp, director of the Centre for Guidelines at NICE, said: “This guideline highlights the importance of providing people with good information after they’ve had acute Covid-19 so they know what to expect and when they should ask for more medical advice. 

“This could help to relieve anxiety when people do not recover in the way they expect, particularly because symptoms can fluctuate and there are so many different symptoms reported.”

