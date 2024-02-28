How Long is the CPA Exam? What You Need to Know to Pass

AI was used in the creation of this article. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by a content review team. We might earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of the links. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

Diving into the CPA exam is a big step toward becoming a top-notch accountant.

If you’re wondering, “How long is the CPA exam?” here’s the quick answer:

It’s 16 hours long, split into three main parts — Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR), Auditing and Attestation (AUD), and Regulation (REG), plus a separate discipline section which is four hours each.

The 2024 CPA exam update didn’t change the length of the CPA exam, but the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) significantly altered the structure. As I go through what it takes to pass the CPA exam, remember that it’s not just about the hours you’ll sit for the test but also understanding what you’ll be tested on and ways to manage your time before and on exam day.

Key Takeaways

Total Exam Length : The CPA exam is a comprehensive 16-hour assessment split evenly across four sections, including three core areas and one discipline-specific section.

Core Sections : The core areas—Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR), Auditing and Attestation (AUD), and Regulation (REG) — each requires 4 hours to complete.

Discipline-Specific Section : Candidates choose one discipline-specific section (Business Analysis and Reporting, Information Systems and Controls, or Tax Compliance and Planning), which also takes 4 hours.

Strategically Allocate More Time to TBSs: Given their complexity, additional time to Task-Based Simulations can significantly impact overall CPA exam success, ensuring a comprehensive understanding and application of accounting principles under exam conditions.

Overview of the CPA Exam’s Evolution

The CPA exam, officially known as the Uniform CPA Examination, represents a critical milestone for aspiring Certified Public Accountants. With the question of the length of the CPA exam on many candidates’ minds, it’s crucial to understand that the CPA exam is structured to be completed in 16 hours, divided across three main sections due to the recent CPA Evolution initiative.

The CPA exam has undergone significant changes to stay abreast of the evolving business environment and the expanding role of accountants in today’s economy. This evolution ensures that the exam remains relevant, testing candidates on the most current knowledge and skills required in the profession. But has this changed the time it takes to complete the exam?

CPA Exam Sections

The CPA exam assesses a wide range of skills and knowledge essential for accounting professionals. It does so through three core sections: Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR), Auditing and Attestation (AUD), and Regulation (REG). Each section targets specific competencies through a blend of question types, reflecting the real-world complexity and diversity of the accounting field.

Financial Accounting and Reporting

FAR tests candidates’ understanding of financial accounting and reporting standards applicable to various entities, including businesses, not-for-profits, and governmental organizations. The section includes 66 MCQs and 8 TBSs, with a total duration of 4 hours.

Key Focus Areas

Financial Statement Preparation and Analysis : Techniques for creating and interpreting financial statements.

Advanced Reporting : Handling complex reporting issues like business combinations, consolidation, and foreign currency transactions.

Accounting Standards : Comparing and applying U.S. GAAP and IFRS, focusing on the impact of these standards on financial statements.

Governmental Accounting: Emphasizing fund accounting, compliance, and reporting requirements for state and local governments.

Auditing and Attestation

AUD evaluates candidates’ knowledge of the auditing process, including ethics, standards, and the skills necessary for conducting audits and attestation engagements. Candidates must tackle 72 MCQs and 8 TBSs within 4 hours.

Key Focus Areas

Internal Controls : Assessing the design and implementation of internal controls and their impact on audit strategies.

Professional Skepticism : Applying a questioning approach and evaluating evidence for signs of fraud or error.

Audit Reports: Understanding different audit opinions and effectively communicating findings in audit reports.

Regulation

REG focuses on U.S. federal taxation, business law, ethics, and professional responsibilities, which are key areas for accountants involved in tax advisory and compliance. This section comprises 76 MCQs and 8 TBSs, completed over 4 hours.

Key Focus Areas

Taxation : Detailed exploration of tax laws for individuals, businesses, and transactions, including planning and compliance and federal tax procedures.

Business Law and Ethics: Understanding legal and ethical standards affecting accounting practice, emphasizing contracts, torts, and professional conduct.

CPA Exam Disciplines

The CPA exam structure has been updated to include three specific disciplines. Disciplines are designed to allow candidates to demonstrate CPA exam skills in specialized areas of accounting beyond the foundational knowledge tested in the core sections. These disciplines reflect the need for CPAs to possess advanced skills and knowledge in specific fields. Candidates will choose one discipline section to test to earn their CPA license.

Business Analysis and Reporting (BAR)

Focus : This discipline emphasizes the analysis of business data and the preparation of reports to support decision-making. It covers advanced topics in financial reporting, data analytics, and the interpretation of financial information.

CPA Exam Skills Tested: Candidates are assessed on their ability to analyze financial data, use data analytics tools, and prepare reports that provide insights for business decisions.

Information Systems and Controls (ISC)

Focus : ISC addresses the critical role of information systems in accounting, including evaluating controls to ensure the integrity and security of financial information.

CPA Exam Skills Tested: This discipline tests a candidate’s understanding of information technology systems, cybersecurity measures, and internal controls necessary to safeguard financial data.

Tax Compliance and Planning (TCP)

Focus : TCP is centered on the application of tax laws and regulations, with an emphasis on strategic tax planning and compliance for individuals, businesses, and other entities.

CPA Exam Skills Tested: Candidates are evaluated on their knowledge of tax principles, the ability to apply tax laws to various scenarios, and the skills to develop effective tax planning strategies.

Time Allocation and CPA Scoring for CPA Exam Disciplines

Here’s how the discipline sections are structured, considering their time allocation and the score weighting of different question types:

Business Analysis and Reporting and Tax Compliance and Planning

Each discipline section, including BAR and TCP, is allocated 4 hours, mirroring the time given to the core sections. This uniformity ensures that candidates have sufficient time to demonstrate their knowledge and analytical skills in their chosen specialty.

The BAR and TCP sections follow a balanced score weighting of 50% Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 50% Task-Based Simulations (TBSs). This equal distribution emphasizes the importance of theoretical knowledge and practical application in these areas.

Information Systems and Controls

Like BAR and TCP, the ISC discipline section is also allocated 4 hours. This consistency across sections facilitates a standardized testing experience and allows candidates to manage their time effectively.

The ISC section features a distinct score weighting, with 60% of the score derived from MCQs and 40% from TBSs. This composition emphasizes a candidate’s foundational knowledge of information systems and ability to evaluate controls while still recognizing the critical role of practical, scenario-based problem-solving.

Continuous Testing Model and Accessibility

The CPA exam employs a continuous testing model, significantly enhancing the flexibility and accessibility of the exam for candidates. This model allows candidates to schedule their exam sections at any time throughout the year, catering to individual study schedules and professional commitments. The ability to plan and take the exam sections in a manner that best suits each candidate’s preparation aligns with state boards of accountancy requirements.

The Challenge: Running Out of Time Taking the CPA Exam

Reflecting on a real-world scenario shared by a CPA candidate on Reddit, where the individual encountered significant time management challenges during the CPA exam, offers valuable insights into common hurdles and strategies for overcoming them.

A candidate recounts their experience of running out of time during the AUD exam, particularly when faced with Task-Based Simulations. Despite thorough preparation and confidence in handling Multiple Choice Questions, the complexity and length of the SIMs caught them off guard, leaving them with less than 20 minutes for the final test.

This scenario highlights the unpredictability of the exam’s difficulty and the critical need for effective time management strategies.

Key Takeaways and Strategies

Practice with Simulations: While MCQs are a significant component of the CPA exam, SIMs require a different approach due to their complexity. Regular practice with simulations that mimic the exam’s format can help build familiarity and speed.

Allocate Time Wisely: Develop a strategy for time allocation, especially for SIMs. Consider setting aside more time for these sections, as they are known to be time-consuming and challenging.

Stay Calm Under Pressure: The psychological aspect of time management cannot be understated. Remaining calm and focused, even when time is short, can help you think more clearly and make better decisions.

Learn from Each Attempt: Whether it’s your first or a subsequent attempt at a CPA exam section, each experience is a learning opportunity. Reflect on what strategies worked and didn’t, and adjust your approach accordingly.

Seek Support and Share Experiences: Engaging with the CPA community through platforms like Reddit can provide moral support and practical tips. Sharing experiences and strategies can help you and others navigate similar challenges more effectively.

Focus on High-Yield Areas: Candidates suggest focusing on areas likely to appear on the exam and those that you find most challenging. Understanding your strengths and weaknesses can guide your study and time management strategies.

The shared experiences on Reddit, like the one highlighted, underscore the importance of preparation, strategy, and psychological readiness for the CPA exam. By incorporating these insights into your study plan, you can enhance your ability to manage time effectively, improving your chances of success on exam day.

Conclusion

The CPA exam’s 16-hour format, comprising core sections and a discipline-specific component, thoroughly tests a candidate’s accounting acumen and time management skills. Experiences shared by CPA candidates, such as those on Reddit, highlight the importance of strategic preparation and the challenges posed by Task-Based Simulations.

Candidates can enhance their exam performance by adopting effective study habits, prioritizing areas of focus, and practicing under timed conditions. The continuous testing model offers flexibility, allowing tailored exam scheduling to meet individual needs. Ultimately, success on the CPA exam paves the way for a rewarding career in the accounting profession, underscoring the value of persistence, preparation, and adaptability.

FAQs

Is the CPA exam available year-round?

Yes, the CPA exam employs a continuous testing model, allowing candidates to take the exam at any time throughout the year at Prometric test centers.

How are the discipline sections scored?

For BAR and TCP disciplines, scoring is evenly divided between MCQs and TBSs (50% each). In the ISC discipline, MCQs account for 60% and TBSs for 40% of the score.

Can I retake a CPA exam section if I fail?

Yes, candidates can retake any section of the CPA exam. However, all four sections must be passed within an 18-month to 30-month window to avoid the expiration of previous scores.

Where is the CPA exam administered?

The CPA exam is administered electronically at Prometric test centers globally, allowing candidates to choose a convenient location and schedule for their exam sections.

How should I prepare for the Task-Based Simulations?

Preparing for the Task-Based Simulations (TBSs) on the CPA exam requires a focused approach, given their complexity and the depth of knowledge they assess. Engage in practice sessions that mirror the exam’s format, concentrating on applying concepts in practical scenarios.

How many questions are on the CPA exam?

The CPA exam comprises varying question counts across its sections: FAR has 66 MCQs and 8 TBSs, AUD contains 72 MCQs and 8 TBSs, REG features 76 MCQs and 8 TBSs, and BEC includes 62 MCQs and 4 TBSs, plus 3 written tasks. In total, there are 276 MCQs and 28 TBSs across all sections, amounting to 307 questions and tasks combined.

How long does it take to become a CPA?

It can take 7 to 8 years to become a CPA, encompassing education requirements, exam preparation, passing each exam section, and gaining the required experience.