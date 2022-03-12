A long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online in Finland

JARI TANNER
·1 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's long-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor went online Saturday amid expectations that it will boost the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency and help to achieve its carbon neutrality targets.

Finnish operator Teollisuuden Voima said the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in western Finland linked up to the national grid and started power generation.

It will go through a trial period of about four months during which it will generate electricity only at a fraction of its 1,600 megawatt capacity.

The reactor will reach peak capacity in July when it will cover an estimated 14% of Finland’s total electricity demand, reducing the country’s need to import electricity from Norway, Russia and Sweden, Teollisuuden Voima said.

The last time a new nuclear reactor was commissioned in Finland was over 40 years ago. The Olkiluoto 3 is among western Europe's first new reactors in over a decade.

The Olkiluoto 3 is a third generation European-type pressurized water reactor developed and built by a joint venture between France’s Areva and Germany’s Siemens. Construction began in 2005 and was to be completed four years later. However, the project was plagued by several technological problems that lead to lawsuits.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE said late last year that the reactor's final price tag was put at around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) - almost three times more than what was initially estimated.

Finland now have five nuclear reactors in two power plants located on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Combined, they cover more than 40% of Finland’s electricity demand.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates’ TerraPower wins $8.5M in federal funding for conversion of used nuclear fuel

    BELLEVUE, Wash. — TerraPower, the Bellevue-based nuclear power venture co-founded by Bill Gates, has won an $8.55 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to work on safer methods to recover uranium from used nuclear fuel. TerraPower’s recycling process is among 11 projects that will receive a total of $36 million in federal funding from the department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy, or ARPA-E. The grants are aimed at supporting technologies that would limit the amount of w

  • Technicians are starting to repair Chernobyl power lines, UN nuclear watchdog says

    Ukraine has told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that technicians have begun repairing damaged power lines at the Chernobyl nuclear plant to try and restore electricity supplies, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Friday.Why it matters: Chernobyl lost electricity after Russian forces attacked and took control of the site early on in the invasion. The loss of power could disrupt the cooling of radioactive material contained in the plant and risk radioactive leakage.Get

  • Iran nuclear talks screech to a halt amid new Russian demands

    Talks with Iran to re-establish the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled after Russia threw in new demands to grant it sanction immunity when trading with Tehran.

  • Ukraine envoy to Japan says Putin may be willing to use nuclear weapons

    The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Friday it was possible Russian President Vladimir Putin would be willing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the face of its determined resistance against the Russian invasion. Korsunsky told Reuters in an interview. Late last month, Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

  • U.S. to keep Russian sanctions amid Iran talks

    STORY: State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters a nuclear deal with Iran is down to a small number of outstanding issues and called on all parties, including Russia, to focus on resolving the final issues to reach a deal.Iran and the United States were at loggerheads over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday after Tehran suggested there were new obstacles and Washington said hard issues remained.The differences emerged as Western powers were grappling with last-minute Russian demands that threatened to torpedo otherwise largely completed talks. Russia on Saturday unexpectedly demanded sweeping guarantees that the country's trade with Iran not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not entertain.The talks taking place in Vienna aim to bring Iran back into compliance with the deal's restrictions on its rapidly advancing nuclear activities and bring the United States back into the accord it left in 2018 by re-imposing sanctions on Tehran.

  • Work now under way to repair damaged power lines at the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant: U.N.

    Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday that Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, had been knocked off the power grid.

  • Ex-Chernobyl workers fear another 'catastrophe'

    STORY: Valeriy and his Halyna used to work as engineer chemists at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.In 1986, they had to evacuate their home in Pripyat when a&nbsp;reactor exploded, triggering the world's worst nuclear accident.Now they fear they may once again lose their home near Chernihiv as Russian troops shell towns and bridges in the area."God forbid if we had to be evacuated again." Losing their home is not their only concern. The couple fear Ukraine could see another nuclear catastrophe.Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been in Russian hands since last week, when a blaze broke out in a building at the site after clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces.The United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday (March 9) that it had lost touch with its remote systems that monitor nuclear material at the facility.The now defunct Chernobyl power plant is also in the hands of the Russians, who say they are conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine.Valeriy says the nuclear units at both plants are well protected but warns there could still be a huge catastrophe, if a rocket hits.“If it (missile rocket) gets there, the shelter object could be destroyed. And then the radiation would spread all over Europe. If any of the reactors at Energodar, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is damaged, it will be Fukushima.”The couple spend their days hiding in their basement.Bridges and roads surrounding their town have been destroyed or occupied by Russians, they say, so they are cut off from the rest of the country and the outside world.Halyna bakes bread which Valeriy delivers to their neighbors.She says it keeps her calm.For Valeriy, the belief that Ukraine will be victorious keeps him going.“Soon we will be visiting our friends in Chernihiv again, we will go to Kyiv, and supplies will resume, and everything will be fine.”

  • As Fukushima memory fades, Japan's nuclear power proponents hope for reset

    For the first time since a massive earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011 and killed nearly 16,000 people, Japan held no state memorial for the disaster anniversary on Friday. On the eve of the 11th anniversary of the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, some ruling party lawmakers urged the government to hasten the restart of nuclear power plants, most of them idled since 2011 because of safety concerns. As memories of the March 11 tragedy fade, proponents of nuclear power have become emboldened to speak out in its favour, seizing on a new threat of soaring energy prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU’s Josep Borrell says Vienna Iran nuclear talks are paused: WSJ

    The halt followed recent Russian demands for guarantees from Washington that would prevent Western sanctions on Moscow stopping Russia doing business with Iran.

  • U.S. to sanction North Korea over recent long-range missile tests

    The White House plans to impose additional sanctions on North Korea for two recent ballistic missile tests that it says were efforts to test its ICBM capabilities.

  • Japan marks 11 years since quake, tsunami, nuclear disaster

    Japan on Friday paid tribute to the victims and renewed searches for those still missing from a massive earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that also triggered a nuclear disaster in Fukushima where tens of thousands still cannot return home. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami that slammed into the coastal Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant destroyed its power and cooling functions, triggering meltdowns in three of its six reactors. At a ceremony held by the Fukushima prefecture, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his prayer for the tsunami and quake victims and renewed his pledge to support the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Fukushima.

  • Ukrainian technicians have begun to restore electricity in Chernobyl after Russian forces took control of the site

    Prolonged loss of power in Chernobyl would mean that there could be uncontained radioactive leakage from the plant.

  • Russian energy officials claim control of Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant

    Russian officials traveled to Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant and claimed control of the facility, CNN reported, citing information from the country's state-operated nuclear energy company.Eleven officials from Russian atomic energy company Rosatom arrived Friday at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station claiming that the plant now belonged to their company.Previously, the plant was occupied by the Russian army for over a week. The group...

  • Ukraine says Russia has bombed a facility with a nuclear reactor in Kharkiv

    There has been no change in background radiation so far, president’s office says