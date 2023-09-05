Long-distance runner calls out shaming comments he says he gets from 'gym bros': 'I'm happy with my body and what it can do'

Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of eating disorders and disordered eating. Please take care while reading, and note the helpful resources at the end of this story.

Adam Wood (@adm_wood_), a long-distance runner from Provo, Utah, has opened up a conversation about body acceptance by highlighting the harsh criticism he and some other athletes face on social media.

“The amount of comments I receive every day about how skinny I am is absolutely crazy,” Wood said in a recent TikTok, which now has over 233,000 views.

According to Wood, he only started sharing running content on the platform in early 2023. Ever since, he said, he’s received a steady flow of negative comments from strangers who think he’s too thin and have no qualms about telling him so.

Wood shared several screenshots of the worst comments he’s received — many of which seem to accuse the runner of having an eating disorder. He also claimed that the negative comments tend to come from “gym bros” and that his female followers are generally more supportive.

Wood openly admitted that he’s a “skinny guy” but explained that his thinner physique is largely the result of his rigorous training schedule.

“I run 100 miles per week, which is like 15 miles per day, and I’m happy with my body and what it can do,” Wood shared.

According to LiveStrong, the amount of calories a person burns while running depends on their weight, pace and metabolism. On average, a 155 lbs. person running 10 minutes per mile can burn about 372 calories during a 3-mile run, but considering Wood’s training schedule — and the fact that he now runs a marathon in two hours and 18 minutes — it’s safe to assume that he’s burning thousands of calories per week and needs to regularly fuel his body so he doesn’t get depleted.

Regardless of the details, though, Wood feels it’s nobody’s business what he weighs.

“I think it’s wild to comment on somebody’s body in general, but it’s crazy that people are commenting on serious athletes’ bodies like gymnasts, swimmers, runners,” Wood said in his TikTok. “Like, we are doing much more with our bodies than you guys would ever do with your body.”

Wood isn’t alone. Meg Boggs (@meg.boggs), a competitive powerlifter with over 839,000 followers on TikTok, has said that she, too, faces criticism about her body on social media.

“I am not here to provide weight loss inspiration. You can find weight loss porn at literally every other corner of the internet,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts. “I am here to share my story.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ To share my experiences.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ And to punch diet culture square in the f****** throat.”

Bodybuilder Colin Wolf (@wolffitness_academy) has also spoken about dealing with body-shaming comments.

According to Indy 100, Wolf said he used to have issues gaining weight. Even after he discovered weightlifting and began competing professionally, his lean physique has earned him comments — and still does.

“Fit-shaming hurts people in shape just as much as anyone else,” Wolf told the outlet in January. “It can lead to body dysmorphia or other destructive practices.”

It’s precisely this kind of behavior that Wood is trying to call out with his viral TikTok.

“To all of the Chads out there making these kinds of comments — I’m OK, I’m eating enough,” the runner continued. “You physically couldn’t do what I do every day if you’re not fueling properly.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder or disordered eating habits, contact the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237. You can also connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor at no charge by texting the word “HOME” to 741741. Visit the NEDA website to learn more about the possible warning signs of eating disorders and disordered eating.

The post Long-distance runner calls out body-shaming comments he says he gets from ‘gym bros’ appeared first on In The Know.

