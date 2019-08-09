How Long Does It Actually Take to Get Food Poisoning From a Sketchy Meal?

From Men's Health

When food poisoning hits, you basically need to camp out by the toilet. Stray too far, and, well, you might be sorry.

Food poisoning occurs when you eat contaminated food, which can result in a whole host of gastrointestinal symptoms.

"The signs and symptoms are usually abdominal cramps, nausea with or without vomiting, and diarrhea," says John Pandolfino, M.D., chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. This includes feeling weak and fatigued, and could also include fever and chills.

It's not always 'exotic' foods that cause food poisoning. Often, it's caused by your food handler, a contaminated kitchen, or a contaminated source, like the fields where your food was grown, as we’ve seen in many recent, well-publicized cases of food poisoning.

When it comes to determining the source of your food poisoning, it can be tricky to narrow down. But let's look at a few culprits that cause the most common types of food poisoning.

Food poisoning cause: Salmonella, Campylobacter and E. Coli





Photo credit: Getty Images More

Bacteria like Campylobacter, E. coli, and Salmonella are the most common cause of bacterial food borne illness, says Dr. Pandolfino.

"They can take from one day to a week before they manifest and are usually the ones associated with (undercooked) meat and poultry, but can also be associated with unpasteurized milk and egg yolks," he says. That means you can't always blame the last meal you had.

How to Tell If Your Poop is Normal:





Food poisoning symptoms from salmonella include cramps, diarrhea—which can be bloody—and vomiting. Treatment is usually just rest and hydration. Your doctor likely won’t prescribe antibiotics for these infections, as they can increase the risk of complications (and prolong symptoms.)

Important but little-known fact: The CDC recommends that you avoid taking anti-diarrheal medications (like Imodium) because they can slow down your digestive system, which can prolong your body from getting rid of the toxins.





Food poisoning cause: Giardia





Photo credit: Getty Images More

This parasite's source is...poop. Usually from the soil, food, or water that's been infected with human or animal feces, which is why hikers and other outdoorspeople are extra vigilant about sanitizing water from streams—even if they look crystal clear—before drinking it.