How long does it take to get a US passport? New Jerseyans should see faster processing

New Jerseyans wanting to travel overseas in the new year will have an easier time getting a passport, now that processing times have finally returned to pre-pandemic levels, the State Department said.

The federal agency announced Monday that passport applications will be processed within six to eight weeks for routine service and two to three weeks for expedited service (for an additional $60), reaching the standard before the COVID pandemic started.

It's a welcome change for travelers. In April, NorthJersey.com and The Record reported that routine processing times had increased to 10 to 13 weeks, with expedited processing taking seven to nine weeks. Officials at the time said the delay was due to more people shedding pandemic caution and planning trips overseas.

The cover of a U.S. Passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Record demand for U.S. passports

Travel has picked up considerably in the past two years, with the Transportation Security Administration tallying 2.9 million people screened at U.S. airports on Nov. 26, the highest one-day total in history. That's a 12% increase from the same day in 2021.

According to the State Department, between October 2022 and September 2023 (the federal fiscal year), 24 million passport books and cards were issued — the highest number in the nation’s history. Currently, there are over 160 million valid U.S. passports in circulation.

The extended passport delay in the spring prompted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez to send a letter to the State Department, encouraging the agency to find additional ways to shorten the time for processing applications.

Recommendations from State Department

The State Department recommends that U.S. citizens check their passport expiration date before making any travel plans and also be aware that some countries require that a passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of their trip. It takes an estimated two weeks for applications to arrive by mail at a passport agency or center, and two weeks to receive a completed passport in the mail.

The agency has a passport section on its website where people can find more information about the latest guidance and processing tips.

"We have worked hard to modernize and improve the service we provide to the American people," the department said in its statement Monday. "We will continue to do so in 2024."

