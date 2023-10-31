Long Eaton: Teenager threatened with knife in bike robbery

A teenage boy has been threatened with a knife and told to hand over his bike in a robbery in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said it happened in Bridge Street, Long Eaton, between 18:30 and 19:00 BST on October 5.

Officers said the boy was threatened by a man wearing all black clothing and a balaclava.

Police have released a picture of the stolen bike, which is described as a Carrera Hustle 1 with a mostly grey coloured frame with green detailing.

The force said it would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have been offered the bike for sale.

