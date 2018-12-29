How long will the federal shutdown last? Here are lessons from previous budget battles.

WASHINGTON – If the current government shutdown were a movie, it would be a remake. The partial shutdown of federal agencies that began a week ago marks the twenty-first time Americans have watched this tale of conflict and stalemate.

Many of the past dramas drew less notice because of their brevity.

The deadlock between President Donald Trump and Democrats is in its second week -- still far from three-week saga during the 1990s. But as it drags on, the fight over funding for Trump's proposed border wall is evoking comparisons to the '90s budget fight and other past standoffs.

If there is any lesson from the past shutdowns, it would appear that a resolution comes when public frustration with the inaction begins to boil over. So, keep an eye on the polls to see whether the public sides with Trump or congressional Democrats.

Here is a look at the four longest government shutdowns, why they happened and the fallout from each.

Clinton vs. Gingrich

Duration: 21 days, began Dec. 5, 1995, ended Jan. 6, 1996

What happened: This titanic political battle between Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds the record for the longest shutdown.

It was the second standoff between the two, both over taxes, and came just a month after a five-day shutdown from Nov. 13-19. 2015.

Gingrich and other congressional Republicans wanted to reduce spending. Clinton refused to make the cuts they wanted. Gingrich then refused to raise the debt limit. The shutdown ended when the two sides agreed to a seven-year budget plan with some spending cuts and tax increases.

Polls gave Clinton the nod in this duel. His approval ratings rose and he was elected to a second term that fall. Many criticized Gingrich for his behavior during this time, especially when he complained about being forced to exit Air Force One from the back of the plane.

Carter vs. Congress

Duration: 18 days, began Sept. 30, 1978, ended Oct. 18, 1978.

What happened: Democratic President Jimmy Carter found himself at odds with Congress even though Democrats controlled both the House and Senate. Carter vetoed a defense bill that included funding for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and public works legislation that included funding for water projects.

He saw these projects as wasteful spending. More critically, funding for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare was delayed because of a dispute involving Medicaid funding for abortion.

Carter succeeded in getting the projects he opposed stripped from legislation and the House and Senate passed a bill that expanded the exceptions to the Medicaid abortion ban to include rape and incest.

Obamacare or bust

Duration: 16 days, began Oct. 1, 2013, ended Oct. 17, 2013

What happened: Republicans in Congress sought to delay or defund the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, after failing in their efforts at outright repeal. They attempted to force President Barack Obama’s hand by approving a temporary measure that would fund the government but would cut funding to implement Obamacare.