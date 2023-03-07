This is how long federal tax returns are taking in 2023

Susan Tompor, Cincinnati Enquirer
·7 min read

After weeks of warnings, many people aren't surprised to see that the average tax refund is a good deal smaller than a year ago.

The average refund was $3,079 — down 11.3% from a year ago — for early tax filers whose returns ended up being processed by the Internal Revenue Service through Feb. 24. That's based on the latest IRS data posted online Friday.

Oddly enough, the IRS has issued about 5.4 million more refunds than last year — up 18.2% — during about five weeks of the tax season.

Why the spike? Good question. More speculation on that later.

When to expect a tax refund

When does refund cash hit bank accounts? Tax refunds post via direct deposit every business day Monday through Friday. But not on weekends or holidays.

A refund check could show up in the mail on a Saturday, too.

If you do get the refund through direct deposit, experts say check with your bank to see when the money is actually available in your account, as that can vary by bank.

Tax refunds issued by direct deposit can pop up into bank accounts any day of the week, Monday through Friday with the exception of holidays
It can take up to 21 days to receive a federal income tax refund via direct deposit. But often refunds for e-filed returns are issued in less time than that.

"If you filed on paper and are expecting a refund, it could take four weeks or more to process your return," according to an IRS update posted online Jan. 30.

Why are refunds smaller?

Many people, no doubt, are upset to see a smaller refund, even though they might have heard that it was a possibility.

For many filers, refunds are down because we're looking a the elimination of the generous Advance Child Tax Credit and the recovery rebate credit on 2022 returns.

Why are we seeing more refunds?

The spike in the number of refunds early in the tax season is somewhat puzzling especially when you consider that some key pandemic-related tax breaks came to a halt.Some 35.1 million refunds were sent to taxpayers across the country through Feb. 24.

If you're looking for a simple answer to explain the spike, good luck because I sure haven't found one. The IRS has not answered questions about why there are so many more refunds being issued this year than last.

The best guess is that there could be a few things at play here:

More:IRS already issues nearly 8 million refunds but average refund is much smaller

Taxes are simpler: Stick with me here. I know that taxes continue to trigger a great deal of stress in our lives. But many people are looking at less hassle this tax season than last year. Families, for example, didn't receive the Advance Child Tax Credit in 2022 so, unlike last year, they don't have to dig up letters from the IRS or find information about how much money they received months ago before filing a tax return. Many people due refunds could be able to file earlier this year than last because they don't have to spend as much time making sure their paperwork is in order. The same is true for economic stimulus payments and the recovery rebate credit, which is not on the 2022 tax return.

Many people got jobs: In 2022, employers ended up adding an unprecedented 4.5 million jobs. As people fill out their new W-4 forms, some might have more money withheld in taxes than in the past. Or they could be switching to jobs that have a W-4 withholding instead of being self-employed.

Some people who start new jobs contribute more money to a new 401(k) plan to capture the matching contributions. Such a move could reduce their taxable income and possibly allow for a tax refund this year when they didn't qualify for one last year.

Some people need extra cash: "It has been a difficult economic year," said Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

On the one hand, consumers face high prices for food, fuel and other expenses. But they're no longer receiving extra money from stimulus programs, such as the advance child tax credit.

Many people could be "looking their tax return refunds for some much hoped for relief," Steber said.

Steber argues that many taxpayers who aren't able to easily pay their monthly bills probably filed far earlier this year with the hope that tax refund cash could help out.

The IRS received 45.98 million returns through Feb. 24, up 1.3%. The agency processed 45.7 million returns during that time, up 4.3%.

It's important to note that individuals decide to file earlier or later in the game. And they can switch up how they do things any year. The tax filing deadline this year is April 18 for many taxpayers. Early filers tend to expect a refund; late filers tend to owe money.

We don't know if the current trend toward more refunds will continue or if we'll see a flood of people who owe money filing later, possibly cutting significantly into the percentage change for the total number of refunds.

The IRS issued $108.2 billion in tax refunds through Feb. 24, up 4.8% for the measure of total dollars issued from a year ago.

Scammers: It's hard to know if more fraudulent returns are slipping through the IRS fraud filters, which have been pretty good at catching scams. But it's always a possibility that some of this uptick in refunds might mean that a few more fake returns are being processed and more refunds are being issued to bad actors.

On Friday, the IRS warned taxpayers to watch out for posts on social media that claim to show you the way to create your own fake W-2 online to file a phony tax return to claim credits and trigger a big refund.

IRS processing: The IRS processing system faced massive delays and significant backlog of returns after a few rough years since the pandemic began in 2020.

At the start of this tax season, which began Jan. 23 when the IRS started processing e-filed returns, it was expected that the IRS was in better shape to handle the tax season.

Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban Institute-Brookings Institution Tax Policy Center, said the early IRS statistics show tax returns are being processed more rapidly so far this year.

She attributes some of the improvements to the hiring of more employees and the agency's efforts to work through its burdensome backlog. Some early data also indicates that tax professionals are e-filing more returns than a year ago, up 6.1%, which helps speed up the processing of tax returns and payment of refunds.

"That's good news for the IRS and taxpayers," Holtzblatt said.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was enacted in August, allocated nearly $80 billion over 10 years to the IRS. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's priorities for the IRS focused on clearing the tax return backlog, improving customer service, overhauling technology and hiring more workers.

Last year, Holtzblatt said, many people filed returns to tap into the expansion of the child tax credit, which is no longer in place for 2022 returns filed this year.

At the same time, many of those taxpayers faced delays in getting their refunds under the PATH Act passed in 2015, which stipulates the IRS must withhold refunds for filers who claim Earned Income Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit tax until Feb. 15.

It's possible, Holtzblatt said, that more earlier filers faced delays in getting their refunds last year. Some of the increase in refunds could be getting back to a more normal pace in issuing refunds quickly.

The IRS said earlier that it expected most Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit related refunds to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or on debit cards by Feb. 28 if taxpayers filed early, chose direct deposit and there are no other issues with their tax return.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How long are federal tax returns taking and why are refunds smaller?

