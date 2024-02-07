'We long for her': Teen pleads guilty to role in West Palm armed robbery that killed woman, 18

WEST PALM BEACH — A Lake Worth Beach teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Lexy Gonzalez.

Osman Espinoza, 18, was one of two teens charged with murder in Gonzalez's death at a suburban West Palm Beach mobile-home park on March 17, 2022. Circuit Judge Howard Coates sentenced Espinoza to 15 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea on Jan. 22, as well as his promise to testify against the woman who prosecutors believe pulled the trigger.

Had Espinoza maintained his innocence and fought the charge at trial, as his teen co-defendant is poised to do, he risked being sentenced to life in prison. The Palm Beach Post is not identifying the co-defendant because she was a juvenile at the time of the shooting and has not been convicted.

West Palm Beach shooting happened during drug deal

According to Assistant State Attorney Marci Rex, Espinoza and the teen girl arranged to buy marijuana from a man at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park. The man — accompanied to the drug deal by his cousin and Gonzalez, his cousin’s girlfriend — is not named in court records.During the exchange, Rex said Espinoza’s co-defendant instructed him to steal the marijuana. The co-defendant began shooting quickly thereafter, the prosecutor said.The gunfire killed Gonzalez, a pastry chef in the making, and wounded her boyfriend. Her aunt and mother cried in court while describing the impact of her death.

"The thought of missing her is always there," said Gonzalez's aunt, Mariely Melendez. "We long for her. We miss her. It's overwhelming."

Espinoza, who was 16 during the robbery-turned-murder, said nothing. His 15-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation and is contingent on his cooperation with prosecutors during his co-defendant's murder trial. In accordance with the plea deal, Coates dismissed the additional attempted murder and robbery charges against Espinoza.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Family speaks after Lake Worth man pleads guilty to West Palm murder