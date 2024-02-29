Long Hill hires public safety director, ending saga of suspended police chief

A year after agreeing to a $600,000 settlement to part ways with its last police chief, Long Hill officials are finally filling the void with a public safety director.

The township committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the appointment of another former chief, Michael Peoples, to the newly created position.

Peoples, who retired as chief in 2007 after 25 years with the department, currently serves as executive director of the Morris County Communications Center, which handles 911 and dispatch calls for 23 Morris County municipalities.

His appointment comes more than a year after the town put former police chief Ahmed Naga on paid leave in the midst of a bitter feud. Naga, the state's first Muslim local police chief, accused officials of making racist comments, while the township committee questioned his management of the 23-member department. Naga ultimately retired after the settlement.

The Long Hill Township Committee meets on Feb. 28 to appoint a new police safety director.

New leadership for Long Hill police

Wednesday night's resolution also appointed former Long Hill Lt. Sean Marks as executive administrative assistant for the department. Mayor Guy Piserchia said he hopes to have both on board as soon as employment agreements are drafted and signed.

"They are going to have incredible leadership coming in," Pieserchia said of the department, currently led by officer-in-charge Lt. Alexis Ciambriello. "I think we are blessed."

Peoples' five-year contract includes an annual salary of $217,500, prorated for 2024. Marks will receive an annual salary of $130,000.

The committee passed an ordinance to create the public safety director position at its previous meeting on Feb. 14, based on recommendations in a police assessment report conducted by another former Long Hill chief, Robert Falzerano, who is currently the administrator in neighboring Harding Township.

Another report by New Hampshire-based MRI was commissioned by the committee in 2022 to study issues under former chief Naga, including flooding at police headquarters and the department's state accreditation, which lapsed that year and has not been renewed.

Former chief Ahmed Naga alleged discrimination

During that period, Naga filed a tort claim against the mayor, township committee and other officials after he was reprimanded for "failure to comply with appropriate authority directives."

Naga, who joined the Long Hill force in 2003, became New Jersey's first Muslim chief with his elevation to the top position in 2018. By September 2019, he had filed complaints to town officials alleging he faced a hostile work environment because of former township administrator Nancy Malool. Naga alleged she repeatedly referred to him as "Mahatma Naga."

He later alleged that Piserchia, then the deputy mayor, approached him during a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in 2022 and "questioned based on my religious choice and ethnic classification if I had any affiliation with the terrorist group called the Taliban.

The township committee responded with a statement rejecting Naga's accusations as "baseless.""We believe it has been orchestrated as an attempt to obstruct the township committee from its responsibility of oversight regarding the operations and finances of the Long Hill Police Department," the statement added.

Long Hill police responded to a car crash in 2022. The department will be led by a new public safety director, former chief Michael Peoples.

Six weeks after the tort claim was filed, in November 2022, the committee placed Naga on administrative leave.

The conflict concluded last February, when the township agreed to pay Naga $600,000 to settle "all of the claimed damages, including any claims Naga has alleged for physical pain and suffering."

Going forward, the Falzerano assessment report of the department recommends Long Hill hire "an experienced professional law-enforcement executive with the credentials, factual demonstrated record for leadership, organization, policy development and succession planning experience to review the MRI recommendations and this report."

Residents fume over costs

Resident Charles Arentowicz, speaking at the Feb. 14 meeting, urged the committee to explore another option outlined by the Falzerano report. It suggested a shared-service agreement with a neighboring community's police department, possibly Harding.

On Wednesday, Arentowicz was back before the board. Calculating the costs of the Naga settlement, the two studies and the contracts of Peoples and Marks, as well as increases for two lieutenants, he put the total cost at $2,737,500.

"What is the Long Hill taxpayer getting for approximately $2.7 million?" he asked.

Piserchia questioned Arentowicz's math and said "I think this was necessary and I fully support it."

Another resident, Joseph Ferrandino, questioned the relationship between MRI and Peoples, saying Peoples had served on the MRI board at some point.

"The anger and frustration comes from these things not being transparent," Ferrandino said. "You have no other option to believe that this is not above board. All of it may pass muster with the legalese, but it does not pass the smell test. Something smells dirty in Long Hill, from my perspective."

