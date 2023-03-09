Long-imprisoned Brooklyn man Sheldon Thomas freed after nearly 20 years over bogus photo line-up

A Brooklyn man wrongly imprisoned for 19 years based on a sketchy photo array identification was due in court Thursday for a hearing to set him free, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced.

Sheldon Thomas, 35, was expected to appear after an investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit determined he was wrongfully convicted for the Christmas Eve 2004 killing of a 14-year-old boy, said DA Eric Gonzalez.

Authorities discovered Thomas was busted and imprisoned despite the ID from a set of photos that did not include one of him, with an NYPD detective also admitting that he falsely testified Thomas was in the array shown to a witness.

Thomas “was arrested based on a witness identification of a different person with the same name — a mistake that was first concealed and then explained away during the proceedings,” said Gonzalez.

He was one of three alleged gang members arrested for killing teenager Anderson Bercy and wounding a second person in East Flatbush. The shooters fled the scene in a white car, with a witness identifying the other two men but not Thomas, authorities said.

According to the district attorney, Thomas was arrested despite the bad identification and his claims of innocence. A detective in the case said an anonymous tip led investigators to Thomas, adding that he actually told police the photo shown to witnesses was not him.

But a Brooklyn judge nevertheless ruled there was probable cause to arrest Thomas based on information from “unknown callers” and his resemblance to the other Sheldon Thomas, according to Gonzalez.

The new investigation found Thomas “was denied due process at every stage, making his conviction fundamentally unfair.” He was convicted of murder, attempted murder and other charges before a sentence of 25 years to life was imposed.

A hearing in the case was set for Thursday afternoon.

The prosecution was “compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause to arrest Mr. Thomas,” said Gonzalez. “He was further deprived of his due process rights when the prosecution proceeded even after the erroneous identification came to light.”

The case would be the 34th conviction vacated following re-investigations by the unit.