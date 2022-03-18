Long indicted for aggravated murder

Mar. 17—POMEROY — This week, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley and Pomeroy Police Department Chief Chris Pitchford announced the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Anthony Long, 39, of Gallipolis, for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree; and Theft, a felony of the fourth degree.

According to a news release from Stanley's office, on Dec. 22, 2021, Terry Weaver, 66, of Pomeroy, was found deceased at his residence with bullet wounds to his head. Following a lengthy investigation, it is alleged that Long forced his way into Weaver's residence, purposely caused Weaver's death, and stole Weaver's motor vehicle.

Long is currently incarcerated in Gallia County. Arrangements will be made to have Long arraigned in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas where bond will be set, and court dates will be scheduled.

The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter. Ohio BCI, the Major Crimes Task Force, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Information sent from Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney's office.