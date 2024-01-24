Year-long investigation into racketeering, gang and drug activity in Willimantic nets 11 arrests

Nearly a dozen people were arrested Tuesday during a warrant sweep that followed a year-long investigation into racketeering and gang activity in Willimantic.

The lengthy investigation looked to curb a pattern of violent gang activity in the area of Pearl and Spring Streets, as well as the trafficking and sales of illegal narcotics, according to Lt. Matthew Solak of the Willimantic Police Department.

Those allegedly involved were known to police and engaged in threats toward other rival gangs, as well as several acts of violence including shootings, stabbings, robberies and assaults tied to claimed gang territory, Solak said in a statement. Many involved had lengthy, violent criminal histories, police said.

The year-long investigation culminated in what police dubbed Operation Black Pearl, which was carried out Tuesday and included searches of five houses for illegal guns and narcotics and netted 11 arrests for firearm, racketeering and narcotics-related felony charges, according to Solak.

Solak said Willimantic police were assisted in the operation by numerous agencies, including Meriden, Coventry, Ledyard, Norwich and Eastern Connecticut State University Police Departments.

The operation was also assisted by the Capital Region Emergency Services Team, Connecticut Department of Correction, Connecticut Judicial Branch, the Office of the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Windham, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families and the Willimantic Fire Department.

Agencies from Massachusetts that assisted included the Fall River Police Department, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

The Willimantic residents arrested during the operation included:

Larry Lassiter, 64, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act.

Jose Cardona-Cruz, 23, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, corrupt organization and racketeering act and two counts of sale of narcotics.

Luis Villafane, 47, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act and four counts of sale of narcotics.

Willie Brown, 25, was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit.

Michael Rivera, 28, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act.

Isabel Marcano, 45, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act.

Angel Robles, 23, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act.

Madeline Medina, 49, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act.

Kelvin Novoa-Ortiz, 28, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act.

Jesus Cardona-Cruz, 23, was charged with corrupt organization and racketeering act and two counts of sale of narcotics.

Jose Gonzalez, 31, was charged with interfering with an officer and failure to appear.

Yonaira Melendez, 38, was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Solak said police expect to make additional arrests. He encouraged anyone with information about narcotics or firearm activity to call the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3141.