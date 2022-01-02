Long Island Community Hospital Restricts Visitors

EAST PATCHOGUE, NY — Long Island Community Hospital has updated its visitor policy to include a suspension of visitation to the emergency department and limitation of one visitor per day for people who are hospitalized due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The policy, which went into effect last Monday, affects in-patient visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Visitors to patients must show proof of full vaccination — meaning a vaccine card or NYS Excelsior Pass — or a negative PCR COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the time of visit.

Exceptions may be made for specific circumstances in the emergency department.

In a post on the hospital's Facebook page, officials said that the decision was made "to continue providing the highest quality care."

"We care about our patients, community, and employees," officials added.

Details about the hospital's visitor policy can be found at https://bit.ly/3qtiDP9.

"We thank you for your continued support," the post ended.





This article originally appeared on the Patchogue Patch