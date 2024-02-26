Long Island contractor accused of stealing over $30K from clients: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A contractor on Long Island was arrested for allegedly stealing over $30,000 from his clients, according to police.

A 75-year-old woman told police she hired Olger Conce Guambana, 48, to do work on her home. According to police, Guambana did not finish the work and used a bad check to issue a partial refund and then ended all contact with her in August of 2023.

More Crime News

Suffolk County police initiated an investigation where they found Guambana had taken money from at least three other victims since August 2020. Police said he stole over $30,000.

Guambana was arrested and charged with a scheme to defraud in the first degree, four counts of grand larceny in the third degree and issuing a bad check, according to police.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.