Long Island elementary school put on lockdown due to swatting incident

Reports of an active shooter that led to a lockdown at a Long Island elementary school on Tuesday turned out to be “swatting,” authorities said.

According to police, a person called 911 just before 11:30 a.m. to report an incident involving a shooter near Newbridge Road School in North Bellmore. The caller told officers about a man with a gun in the area, and of shots possibly being fired at the school.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the call and placed the school under lockdown while conducting an investigation, News 12 Long Island reported.

After a thorough investigation and comprehensive search of the school, officials determined the call was unfounded and the threat was ultimately an incident of swatting.

A “swatting” call is a criminal hoax in which an individual reports a false incident to law enforcement, with the intent of luring an armed emergency team to a certain location.

Tuesday’s incident led to a precautionary lockdown of other schools in the district as well, police said.

The schools have since reopened, and all students and staff are safe, authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.