Long Island home invasion suspect targeting elderly woman still on the loose

A pair of Long Island home invasions has reportedly led to the search for a single suspect who appears to be targeting and assaulting elderly women.

Residents of Mastic Beach are taking extra precautions, locking doors and windows as news spreads of two separate break-ins on adjacent streets in the neighborhood, according to CBS News.

The first occurred around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10, with a 78-year-old woman’s son claiming the attacker wore a mask, cut through a window screen with his knife and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Another attack followed a week later, on Tuesdsay just after midnight, when a man broke in through a window and assaulted a 75-year-old woman.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“In both incidents, a lone elderly female resident was confronted by a male suspect inside her home and physically assaulted. The male then fled the residence without taking any proceeds,” said Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan.

Authorities have increased their presence in the area and released a sketch of the suspect.

He was described by the victims as a dark-skinned male, roughly 30 years old, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, with an athletic build, according to Rowan.

“If there’s no motivation regarding burglary or anything like that and these are just assaults on innocent victims, especially elderly women, it’s actually more concerning,” said Suffolk County legislator Jim Mazzarella.

Cops have advised families in the area to lock their homes, trim hedges near windows and leave outdoor lights on overnight to minimize the potential risk of a home invasion.