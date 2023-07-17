Long Island killings ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’, top police investigator says

Photograph: Jeenah Moom/AP

A senior police investigator on Long Island, New York, has described the acts attributed to the man charged with three murders in the Gilgo Beach serial killings as “the worst I’ve ever seen”.

Suffolk county deputy police commissioner Anthony Carter told CNN that suspect Rex Heuermann, the man in custody since last week, was “a demon”.

“It’s really hard to get into the mind of somebody that’s capable of committing the crimes [he] committed,” Carter added. “This person intended to do what he did to these victims. And that is why I say that’s one of the worst, if not the worst.”

Heuermann, 59, was arrested outside his New York architecture office on Thursday and charged a day later with first-degree murder over the 2010 killings of Malissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The four women were among the 10 sets of adult remains discovered along Gilgo Beach after another woman, Shannan Gilbert, went missing and was found dead in the area.

The unsolved killings baffled authorities for a decade until Heuermann was identified as a possible suspect in March last year, when a New York state trooper found his name registered to a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche that was similar to a car described by witnesses in the Costello case.

Since Thursday, police investigators have scoured the suspect’s home in Massapequa Park, seven miles from where the remains of the women were discovered, on open ground, bound and wrapped in burlap sacks. Police have also been searching a nearby storage locker and Heuermann’s 36th Street Manhattan office.

It was reported on Sunday that among the items removed from Heuermann’s home was a glass cabinet containing a child-sized doll with a red dress and bow.

“We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence,” a police source told the New York Post of the search of the home. “If he has any trophies.”

Police have not said what items have been removed from the suspect’s properties. He reportedly has permits for 92 guns, though it is not known if he possessed that many. Heuermann, who was ordered to be detained without bond, is due back in court on 1 August.

Asked by CNN if there are possibly more murder victims connected to Heuermann, Carter said: “Anything is possible.”

“There are still human remains that have to be investigated further in Gilgo,” he added. “I can’t begin to imagine the pain that these families have had to endure over the last decade, and to know that this demon was capable of doing such an evil act to these families … it is just, you know, beyond comprehension.”