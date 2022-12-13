Long Island man accused of shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home indicted on attempted murder as part of gang takedown

ALBANY — A Long Island man was formally charged Monday in connection to an October shooting that left two teenagers injured outside the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin as authorities announced a major gang takedown.

Noah Green, 18, was indicted Monday on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest near Zeldin’s front lawn on Oct. 9 while the then-Republican candidate for governor’s twin teen daughters were inside the Shirley home, according to Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Officials announced the charges as part of a 148-count indictment against Green and 17 other alleged members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang. Green was previously arrested last month on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

“I am very grateful to Suffolk County law enforcement and DA Ray Tierney for their efforts to not only solve the case of the shooting outside my family’s home and holding the shooter accountable, but indicting 18 gang members in total,” Zeldin said in a statement. “Their efforts and dedication to the rule of law will go a long way towards making our communities safer for all law-abiding New Yorkers.”

Zeldin’s teen daughters, Arianna and Mikayla Zeldin, both 16, were doing homework at their kitchen table when three teenagers walking along the tree-lined street were shot at from a moving car.

Two 17-year-olds, from Mastic and Mastic Beach, were struck by bullets and took cover in bushes and under the front porch of the home.

Zeldin’s daughters raced to an upstairs bathroom as the gunshots rang out and called 911.

“It was very scary and we didn’t know if they were coming after us,” Mikayla said days after the incident. “And to have that on our lawn, it’s like right in front of our house.”

Zeldin, a Republican who ran a tough-on-crime campaign and vowed to overturn cashless bail and other criminal justice reforms, lost to Gov. Hochul last month.

Tierney said Green and the other alleged gang members were involved in numerous armed assaults, robberies and carjackings across Suffolk County.

“On the first day we were elected, we said we were going to work with our law enforcement partners, we were going to build conspiracy cases and we were going to marry the violence to those conspiracy cases,” Tierney said during a Monday morning press briefing.