Long Island man accused of threatening Queens children's hospital

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man is accused of threatening to shoot people at a children's hospital in Queens.

Investigators say 34-year-old Thomas Saxton had several ghost handguns, bulletproof vests, 15 extended magazines and 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his car and at his home in Nassau County.

Today, officers from the @NYPD105Pct responded to a person threatening to shoot inside a hospital. They quickly apprehended him & recovered 2 loaded ghost guns. During a search of his home, officers recovered an additional cache of firearms, ammo, magazines & ballistic vests. pic.twitter.com/XbNGjFDnZl

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 18, 2022

Saxton allegedly threatened to open fire Thursday inside Cohen Children's Medical Center in Little Neck, Queens.

He faces several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

Severe weather system slams eastern half of U.S.

Former President Trump, Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump ordered to testify under oath in New York probe

Biden says he believes Russia will invade Ukraine "in the next several days"