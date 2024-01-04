Long Island man fatally stabs outside Lindenhurst home: police

A Long Island man fatally stabbed his wife on Wednesday night while their teenage son was home, police said.

Cops said Ryszard Murawski, 44, killed his wife Wioleta outside their home in Lindenhurst, News 12 reported.

A wounded Wioleta Murawski, 38, and her 15-year-old son ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to News 12. The child and the neighbor told a 911 operator what happened.

Police responded to the home in Lindenhurst around 8:30 p.m., Patch reported. Wioleta was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but crashed his vehicle into a building just two blocks from the stabbing, according to News 12. Murawski was also hospitalized and is expected to formally face charges when he is released from the hospital.

Police have not publicly provided details on what led to the stabbing.

Murawski was the second woman to be stabbed on Long Island this week. On New Year’s Eve, a 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest at an apartment complex in Riverhead, about 40 miles east of Lindenhurst.

The victim has not been publicly identified but is expected to survive. An 18-year-old woman, Jayveona Nash-Jones, was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree assault.