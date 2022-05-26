Long Island man who smoked weed in U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

What a buzzkill!

A Long Island disc jockey who filmed himself smoking weed inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection was sentenced Thursday to 3 years and five months in prison.

“This is history! We took the Capitol,” Greg Rubenacker declared on infamous cell phone footage played at his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. “Smoke out the Capitol, baby!”

The 26-year-old Farmingdale man struck a more contrite tone before Judge Beryl Howell imposed sentence.

“I just want to say sorry to you guys for having to go through all the cases,” Rubenacker said. “I want to say sorry to the United States of America … I wish I hadn’t believed the lies.”

Rubenacker was among the horde of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who tried to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. The riot at the U.S. Capitol resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

More than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for participating in the insurrection, including more than 250 people authorities say assaulted or impeded law enforcement.