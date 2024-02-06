Long Island mini school bus crash lands 4 preschoolers, 2 adults in hospital

A mini school bus crash on Long Island late Tuesday morning landed four preschool children and two adults in the hospital, police said.

The incident unfolded in Brentwood just after 10:30 a.m., when the bus slammed into a guardrail on Express Drive South, just west of Wicks Road. The impact was enough to flip the bus onto its side, and it was ultimately hauled away by a tow truck, WABC reported.

It also forced the closure of the Long Island Expressway Service Road at Exit 52 and Exit 53 / Wicks Road and the Sagtikos Parkway. All lanes were reopened about an hour later, after authorities completed their investigative efforts, according to Newsday.

All four children onboard, each of them students at Building Blocks Preschool in Commack, were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. The scope of their injuries were unclear and their conditions were not provided. Their parents have also since been notified, according to authorities.

Two adults, the bus driver and a woman identified as only an aide, were also taken to the hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries, according to CBS New York.

None of the names of those involved have been released.