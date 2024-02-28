Long Island school bus driver crashes bus, fights responding cops

A Long Island school bus driver fought police officers and emergency medical personnel after crashing his bus Wednesday morning with five children onboard, according to authorities.

Steven Edwards, 64, crashed into a sedan at the intersection of Bellport Avenue and Head of the Neck Road in Bellport just before 8 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Five children ages 10 to 14 were onboard the bus, along with an aide.

When EMTs arrived, Edwards refused to let them on the bus to evaluate the children, according to police. He later got into a physical altercation with officers who arrived on the scene.

After Edwards was instructed to get out of the bus and let the emergency medical team do their job, he “became belligerent and then started physically threatening” them, South Country Ambulance Chief Greg Miglino told Patch.

When Edwards refused to get out of the bus, the medical workers called the cops. But the arrival of police officers did not calm Edwards, who continued the altercation, according to authorities.

Eventually, the cops simply arrested Edwards. He was charged with harassment, resisting arrest, five counts of child endangerment and two counts of obstructing government administration, Suffolk County Police said.

The five children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Edwards and the sedan driver also suffered minor injuries. The aide was not hurt.