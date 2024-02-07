Long Island teen arrested for groping 72-year-old woman in Target

A Long Island teenager has been accused of forcibly touching a 72-year-old woman in a Target store last fall.

Suffolk County Police said Tuesday they arrested 19-year-old Michael Harrison over the weekend for allegedly making contact with the elderly victim in a sexual manner.

The woman was shopping at the Commack location in November when she claimed “a man forcibly touched her in a sexual nature,” according to police.

Harrison was arrested in his Huntington Station home Saturday morning following an investigation and charged with a misdemeanor. He’s expected to be arraigned at a later time. Police declined to comment on whether he gave a statement.

Authorities are asking that anyone else who has had a similar experience with the suspect to come forward.

Shoppers in Commack told News 12 that Harrison’s arrest is a reminder to remain alert.

“It’s definitely horrible what happened,” according to Kristine Desparra, who said she regularly visits that Target. “You have to be safe everywhere you go.”

Commack is nearly 50 miles east of lower Manhattan in central Long Island.