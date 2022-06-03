Long Island teenager arrested for school shooting threat

A Long Island teenager was arrested Friday for threatening to “remake the Texas shooting” at a local middle school, police said.

The 15-year-old posted a video on Instagram Live on Tuesday threatening to go to Commack Middle School and imitate the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre that killed 19 kids and two adults, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

The youth who is not a student at Commack Middle School, was arrested at his home in Huntington on Friday and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

The initial investigation found that the teen did not have access to a gun, Harrison said.

“My message to residents, especially parents, is that this is no laughing matter,” Harrison said. “The department takes threats of violence, especially those involving schools, very seriously and we will thoroughly investigate all incidents brought to our attention. Following the recent mass shooting tragedies across the country, the department is encouraging parents to speak to their children about the ramifications of making threats of this nature.”