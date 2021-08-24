Long-jailed driver in 1981 Brink’s robbery receives Cuomo clemency

A long-imprisoned ‘70s radical was granted clemency Tuesday by departing Gov. Cuomo for a botched $1.6 million Brink’s truck robbery where two police officers and a security guard were gunned down at a suburban mall.

Weather Underground member David Gilbert, now 76, was behind the wheel of the getaway car on Oct. 21, 1981, when officers Waverly Brown and Edward O’Grady and Brinks employee Peter Paige were killed in the armored car heist at the Nanuet Mall.

“Andrew Cuomo’s final act as governor is a disgusting betrayal of the people of Rockland County,” said state Assemblyman Mike Lawler, a Rockland Republican. “This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Brink’s robbery, and rather than stand with the brave men and women in law enforcement, Andrew Cuomo has once again stabbed them in the back.”

Cuomo’s clemency decision was one of his last acts in Albany, and he cited Gilbert’s use of his time behind bars to work as as a tutor, a paralegal and in AIDS prevention and education programs. During his prison term, he also earned a GED and paralegal certification.

The Parole Board will make a final decision on Gilbert’s release, although the the NYPD Police Benevolent Association expressed its disgust with Cuomo’s decision.

“A disgraceful final act,” the PBA tweeted. “Time for a new era in New York State. Time to put crime victims first.”

Cuomo also credited Gilbert, whose son is San Francisco’s top prosecutor, with assisting more than 1,000 people with their legal cases. Gilbert, serving a sentence of 75 years to life, also designed and taught a legal research course for years.

Gilbert’s son, District Attorney Chesa Boudin, said “my heart is bursting, and it also aches for the families of the three victims.”

His release comes two years after fellow conspirator Judith Clark, serving the same sentence, was paroled at age 70 — a decision also greeted with praise and outrage. The heist was intended to raise funds for the radical group before things went sideways and the three men were shot and killed.

Story continues

Cuomo commuted the sentences of four other men and and fully pardoned a sixth: Lawrence Penn III, an equity fund manager convicted in 2015 of defrauding investors of $9.3 million. Cuomo noted Penn graduated from the U.S. Military Academy West Point.

Those whose sentences were commuted included Greg Mingo, 68, who served nearly 40 years for his conviction in the 1980 murders of a Queens couple. Mingo plans to live with his family and counsel people struggling with addiction issues.

The others were 62-year-old Robert Ehrenberg, who served 28 years on a conviction for fatally shooting a jeweler during a robbery in Suffolk County; Ulysses Body, 66, who served 35 years of his 50-year sentence for his role in a 1986 murder in Harlem; and Paul Clark, 59, who served 40 years of his sentence for 1980 murder of a Brooklyn cabbie.

Stephen Caracappa, the NYPD detective who arrested Clark, was convicted of killing eight people for the Lucchese crime family.