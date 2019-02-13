How long can Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke afford to wait to jump into 2020 race?

As the field of presidential hopefuls landing in Iowa continues to grow, the three Democratic contenders most preferred by Iowans still aren't in the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke led the field in a December Iowa Poll, but none has formally announced their intentions yet.

"I think those are the big three that everyone’s waiting for," said Jeremy Dumkrieger, chairman of the Woodbury County Democrats.

While those three remain on the sidelines, a slew of other candidates have kept busy hiring Iowa staffers and holding rallies in their quests to unseat Republican President Donald Trump.

Presidential contenders Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Kirsten Gillibrand and Julián Castro all campaigned or will campaign in Iowa this month. Amy Klobuchar will visit Iowa just days after declaring her candidacy.

Enthusiasm building around the Democrats already running risks leaving behind candidates who are still flirting with potential runs. But Dumkrieger said Sanders and Biden both have plenty of name recognition and support from previous Iowa caucus bids that likely affords them more time to make a decision.

Many view O'Rourke, 46, who narrowly lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November's election, as a "young rock star," he said.

But time may be running out on him and any other lesser-known candidates who want to compete in a very crowded field. Polling shows Biden and Sanders enjoy near-universal name recognition in Iowa, but O’Rourke is less known.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, appears with Oprah Winfrey for "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square" on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in New York. The lineup also featured actors Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan and philanthropist Melinda Gates, underscoring the sense of celebrity that surrounds O'Rourke. More

'I think it's time for something new'

On Friday, local leaders shared the stage with Booker at a campaign forum in Waterloo, Iowa.

In the crowd, Waterloo Democrat Marna Creery liked what she heard from the New Jersey senator, but said she'd consider other young candidates like O'Rourke.

“I hope Joe Biden and Bernie don’t get in,” said Creery, a retired postal worker who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 caucuses. “I think it’s time for something new. I’m looking for fresh ideas.”

O'Rourke, a previous three-term congressman, gained celebrity status as he propelled a long-shot campaign into a close contest against Cruz. Cruz won the Iowa Republican caucuses in 2016 before losing the GOP nomination to Trump.

While O'Rourke has not responded to invitations from local Democratic Party officials, he told Oprah Winfrey on Feb. 5 that he plans to decide whether to run by the end of the month.

"I've got to tell you, and you can tell, I'm so excited at the prospect of being able to play that role," he said.

Still, he has his work to do here: About a third of likely Democratic caucusgoers said they didn’t know enough about him to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion of him, according to a December Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Just 4 percent of likely caucusgoers said Biden and Sanders were unknown to them.

A national poll from Morning Consult released this week showed Biden led with 29 percent of respondents choosing him as their preferred candidate for the Democratic nomination. He was trailed by Sanders and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

On Monday, the McClatchy news service reported that interviews with 31 Democratic operatives revealed deep pessimism about a potential Biden run. That story cited the former vice president's age (76), his policy baggage and the field of fresh faces igniting passion in the party.

Those concerns were echoed by others in Waterloo. Democrat Darcy Stoen, 51, of Evansdale, said she liked Biden because of his record as vice president and as a Delaware senator.