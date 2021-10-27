At long last, final justice is near for the railroaded Groveland Four | Editorial

The state attorney for Lake County took a quiet but critical step this week toward finally and fully vindicating the four Black men falsely accused of raping a white woman in 1949.

William Gladson is asking a court to dismiss the indictments and judgments against Ernest Thomas, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin, the young Black men who got railroaded by a corrupt justice system — aided and abetted by the community and media — more than 70 years ago.

The Legislature apologized in 2017 and the governor and Cabinet pardoned the men in 2019. But a pardon is forgiveness for a crime committed, not a finding that the crime didn’t occur. That’s what Gladson is setting into motion — a long overdue legal determination that the Groveland Four were falsely accused from the very start. That they were innocent.

“Even a casual review of the record reveals that these four men were deprived of the fundamental due process rights that are guaranteed to all Americans,” Gladson wrote in the motion filed on Monday. “Given these facts today, no fairminded prosecutor would even consider filing these charges and no reasonable jury would convict.

“The evidence strongly suggests that the sheriff, the judge, and the prosecutor all but ensured guilty verdicts in this case. These officials, disguised as keepers of the peace and masquerading as ministers of justice, disregarded their oaths, and set in motion a series of events that forever destroyed these men, their families, and a community,” Gladson wrote. “I have not witnessed a more complete breakdown of the criminal justice system, nor do I ever expect I will again.”

Good to see that Gladson didn’t pull his punches. There’s been enough of that over the years.

The final act of this tragedy has been a long time coming. After the Legislature’s 2017 apology, then Attorney General Pam Bondi asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in December 2018 to review the case with the idea of eventually clearing the men’s names.

Story continues

The Gladson motion included some shocking and infuriating developments from that review, including:

An FDLE interview with Broward Hunter, the grandson of the state attorney who prosecuted the case, revealed that the prosecutor and the judge knew there had been no rape by the time Walter Irvin was tried a second time, and convicted.

FDLE agents unearthed evidence from Irvin’s second trial that was thought to be lost, including a pair of his pants shown to the jury because they had “smears” on them. At the time, the pants weren’t tested to determine if those smears were semen to indicate a rape had occurred. Prosecutors just showed the jury the pants and left them to wonder. The FDLE had the pants tested in September and no trace of semen was detected. “The significance of this finding cannot be overstated,” Gladson wrote.

The state’s primary law enforcement witness, a Lake County deputy, appears to have created a bogus plaster cast of Irvin’s shoe, which he claimed had been taken at the scene. Turns out the deputy made phony plaster impressions for a trial years later where two other Black men were accused of raping a white woman.

Add those to the already long and well documented list of judicial injustices inflicted on the four men, made worse by the atrocious early media coverage, including that of the Orlando Sentinel. It may have been the worst moment in this paper’s long history.

The case has been assigned to Administrative Judge Heidi Davis, who will rule to either grant or deny Gladson’s motion. We hope she’ll grant it, and soon.

The Groveland Four have all passed away, two of them shot to death by the authorities. But their families and the community still carry the wounds from this old wrong. It will only heal when justice is finally done.

Editorials are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board and are written by one of our members or a designee. The editorial board consists of Opinion Editor Mike Lafferty, Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com.