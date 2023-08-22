At long last, Old Pueblo Grill opens today in Victor

The much-anticipated second location of the uber popular Old Pueblo Grill opens ― finally ― Aug. 22.

"It's been a long time coming," said chef and owner Joe Zolnierowski.

The Victor location was first announced in February 2020, when Zolnierowski signed the lease for the space. The rest, of course, is familiar history. Work on the space halted with the pandemic shutdowns. After that, construction stopped and started due to delays in materials and equipment.

The new location, in the HighPoint development off Route 96 in Victor, Ontario County, has a colorful, casual vibe much like the first. It has space for 65 to 75 inside, as well as an outdoor patio with 25 seats. Striking murals by local artist Justin Suarez (Aerosol Kingdom) are a focal point.

The main dining room at the new location of Old Pueblo Grill in Victor Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Zolnierowski's native Tucson, Arizona, was his inspiration for the restaurant, which first opened in Neighborhood of the Arts in 2018. It was an immediate hit, and has expanded significantly since the original footprint.

The largely Mexican menu has made its way to Victor, along with some sweet additions. Shaved ice desserts called raspados, popular in Tucson, are made in strawberries-and-creme and mango chamoy flavors.

Old Pueblo Grill is also offering two desserts from Joly's Pastries in Canandaigua: a quatro leches cake, made with a dulce de leche caramel in additional to the traditional three milks, as well as a choco flan dessert consisting of a chocolate cake with a flan topping.

The restaurant has opened without liquor for now, but Zolnierowski has begun the process to get a liquor license to served margaritas as well as canned beers and seltzers.

If you go

The new location of Old Pueblo Grill, at 253 high Street Extension in Victor Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Old Pueblo Grill, 235 High Street Extension in Victor, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. A few parking spots are in front of the building and a large lot is in back. A ramp for wheelchair access is on the side of the building. Most of the seating is at traditional height tables, with higher seats at the bar.

