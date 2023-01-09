Long legal process ahead in case of suspected UI killer, former prosecutor says

Jan. 9—The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students will be back in court this week for the first of many hearings expected in his case.

Bryan Kohberger made his initial appearance in Latah County court on Thursday. At that hearing, Magistrate Megan Marshall said Kohberger would continue to be held without bond.

A status conference was scheduled for Monday to determine next steps in the case.

In such a high-profile case, getting to a resolution will take time, said Tim Rasmussen, recently retired Stevens County prosecuting attorney.

"A case like this, complex in nature, it would not be unusual to take two to three years," he said.

Investigators are likely still finishing their reports, which then have to be handed over to prosecutors, who in turn give them to defense counsel. Discovery, or the process of obtaining all relevant investigative documents, interviews and evidence, will take months, Rasmussen said.

At some point, Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, will likely evaluate the environment and publicity surrounding the case and could ask for a change of venue.

"It's more difficult to get a jury in a small community than a large community like Boise or someplace like that," Rasmussen said.

Taylor, chief public defender in Kootenai County, was appointed to represent Kohberger. Rasmussen said being able to pull from a larger pool of attorneys was likely the reason.

"Public defenders are typically overworked," he said.

Latah County public defenders are overwhelmed with their current workload, let alone taking on such an extensive case.

"Basically, a defense attorney is going to have to dedicate undivided attention to this case for the next couple of years," he said. "It's extremely complex, and there's lots of things to consider."

Given the heinous nature of the crime, this case is a contender for the death penalty, Rasmussen said.

The court proceedings are expected to be long and difficult.

"It's a nightmare for their families. It's a nightmare for law enforcement. It's a nightmare for the community," Rasmussen said.

"I'm very certain that both sides will very carefully consider what occurred, because it has gripped certainly the whole state, the region and to some extent the entire country."