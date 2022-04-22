‘Long live Manny’: Skating rink hosts fundraiser for family of teen stabbed at KC school

Thirteen-year-old Alexia Morales kept looking over her shoulder as she slid through the green and purple lights at Winnwood Skating Rink, expecting to see her 14-year-old cousin pop up beside her — but each time, she was reminded that he is gone.

Manuel Guzman died last week after being found stabbed in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City. Another 14-year-old student has been charged with murder.

Community members from across the metro area gathered Thursday evening at the skating rink Guzman had frequented since he was six years old for a fundraiser for his family.

Emily Rooks, general manager of the rink, said staff wanted to ensure Guzman was able to get one more skate date.

“We wanted Manny to have the place to himself tonight,” she said.

The rink opened from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., earlier then its usual 8:30 p.m. time, to allow Guzman’s family and those who came to support them in for free.

She said Guzman was a regular and quick to show off his fancy footwork. She’d see him pass the DJ booth to sit with friends at a corner table on Fridays and Saturdays.

As more families trickled into the event, Morales rested her boots on a bench near the rink. She wore a white shirt with Guzman’s picture and the words “Long Live Manny” printed in bold.

“If he was here, I know he’d be skating up behind me and give me a push,” she said chuckling.

“I can feel him skating with us tonight.”

Morales said seeing so many people at the rink Guzman loved showed how many people cared for him.

“I’m so thankful to all these people for loving him and trying to help us,” she said.

At 7 p.m. the rink held a moment of silence for Guzman.

Luke Powell, the rink’s co-owner, referred to Guzman as an important part of their skating family. He was met by cheers from the crowd, many yelling “Long Live Manny” as the silence gave way to music.

Another cousin of Guzman’s, Lisa Wiseman, comforted Vicenta Guzman, Manuel Guzman’s mother, as she walked through the rink.

Wiseman said it was overwhelming to see how hard the venue had worked to honor Manuel Guzman.

“Manny was a bright little kid and this was a second home to him,” she said, adding that his little red cheeks would light up whenever he talked about skating.

“We come from tough stock, but now more than ever the family needs support.”

According to the rink’s general manager, about $1,500 was raised Thursday night.

School stabbing

On the morning of April 12, Guzman was found in with critical injuries from a stabbing in the bathroom of Northeast Middle School.

He was transported to an area hospital and died later that day.

Another 14-year-old student was brought into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to Valerie Hartman, a spokeswoman for Jackson County Circuit Court. Since he is under the age of 18, his name will not be released.

Kansas City Public Schools is conducting its own investigation into what happened. Superintendent Mark Bedell said they are looking into what led up to the incident and reviewing security protocols. He said there was a school resource and security officer patrolling the area and, per the school’s policy, metal detectors were being operated and only clear backpacks were allowed inside the building.

Guzman’s mother said in a previous interview with The Star that she believes the school could have done more to save her son. Both Manuel Guzman and the suspect were seen fighting about one month before the stabbing, but it is unclear whether any school administrators were working to diffuse tension between the students.

In the days after Vicenta Guzman spoke out, about 100 students at Northeast Middle School staged a walkout in honor of their former classmate. Many expressed doubt that the school was doing enough to keep other students safe and pleaded for justice.

The teen suspect will next appear in court May 4 at the Family Justice Center for a pre-trial conference. The teen is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.