A long, long stair climb helps raise money to promote healthy lungs, clean air

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people hit the stairs for a worthy cause Sunday, climbing 94 flights in the building formerly known as the John Hancock Building at 875 North Michigan Avenue on the Near North Side.

Called the Hustle Chicago stair climb, the event is a fundraiser to support Chicago’s Respiratory Health Association’s work to prevent lung disease and promote clean air.

Visit resphealth.org for more information on the Respiratory Health Association, located at 1440 West Washington Boulevard in the West Loop.

