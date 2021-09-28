Long Lost John: unheard Lennon tape goes on sale in Denmark
A never-before-heard tape of an interview with John Lennon featuring him singing an unreleased track called "Radio Peace" is up for auction in Copenhagen. The recording was made by four eager Danish schoolboys who clinched an interview with the former Beatle for their high school newspaper. The 33-minute tape was recorded on January 5, 1970 when Lennon spent winter in a remote corner of Jutland in western Denmark with his wife Yoko Ono.