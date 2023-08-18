Long-lost streets uncovered in Warsaw's core
STORY: Hidden below a construction
site in the center of Warsaw
are the remains of long-lost streets
dating back to before World War Two
Location: Warsaw, Poland
Authorities have uncovered building foundations
that lined what was once Zlota Street
(Mikolaj Pienkos, Spokesperson for Warsaw Streets and Roads)
"What we see directly behind me is a stone platform, which is another layer of history. The layer which was built on top of the pre-war city, on its rubble. It was a symbol of post-war communist Warsaw. May military parades, which were the biggest celebration of that era, were watched from this platform (by communist dignitaries). There are rooms under this platform and these rooms were used by communist dignitaries to get some rest and freshen up after the speech. It was a kind of technical room for high officials who were speaking from the platform."
The rooms were turned into a night club
following the fall of communism in the 1990s
The construction site above the ruins will soon
be a green space called the Central Square
Authorities say it will reflect the layout
of the old streets buried below it