Long-lost streets uncovered in Warsaw's core

STORY: Hidden below a construction

site in the center of Warsaw

are the remains of long-lost streets

dating back to before World War Two

Location: Warsaw, Poland

Authorities have uncovered building foundations

that lined what was once Zlota Street

(Mikolaj Pienkos, Spokesperson for Warsaw Streets and Roads)

"What we see directly behind me is a stone platform, which is another layer of history. The layer which was built on top of the pre-war city, on its rubble. It was a symbol of post-war communist Warsaw. May military parades, which were the biggest celebration of that era, were watched from this platform (by communist dignitaries). There are rooms under this platform and these rooms were used by communist dignitaries to get some rest and freshen up after the speech. It was a kind of technical room for high officials who were speaking from the platform."

The rooms were turned into a night club

following the fall of communism in the 1990s

The construction site above the ruins will soon

be a green space called the Central Square

Authorities say it will reflect the layout

of the old streets buried below it