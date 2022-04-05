'A long night': Five people injured in three overnight Tallahassee shootings

Overnight gunfire in Tallahassee left five people — including a teen-age girl — injured in three separate shootings over an eight-hour stretch.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating all three shootings, two of which occurred at or near Tallahassee landmarks. No arrests were immediately announced.

"They are separate incidents right now," TPD spokeswoman Heather Merritt told the Democrat. "We don't have any sense that they are connected currently, but they are under investigation."

A woman jogs through Cascades Park on Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021, a couple of hours after a shooting that injured three people, including a teen-age girl.

One of the shootings, which left the girl and two adult men injured, happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Cascades Park. Investigators could be seen around dawn picking up evidence markers in the parking lot of The Edison. Crime scene tape stretched from near the AC Hotel and The Cascades apartments on edge of the park to the restaurant.

“It’s been a long night,” one officer said as he walked to his patrol vehicle.

Panic at Cascades

In TPD's incident report, the department did not mention Cascades, noting only that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Gadsden Street.

Phillip Cockrell, who works for a parking management company, was outside the AC Hotel around 4 a.m. when he heard five or six gunshots coming from somewhere in the park. He thought it might be fireworks at first. But then he heard yelling and screaming.

An officer with the Tallahassee Police Department picks up evidence markers in the parking lot of The Edison restaurant in Cascades Park following a shooting that injured a girl and two men around 4 a.m. on Oct .10, 2021.

Four men, one bleeding with an apparent gunshot injury to his leg, came up the sidewalk, panicked and “freaking out” and looking for a phone to use, he said. Cockrell, who has some medical training, tried to help, but he said the men wouldn’t listen to him.

The men went into the lobby briefly before taking off, he said.

“They called dispatch,” Cockrell said. “They told them the address. Then they ran off down the street. They didn’t stay on the line long enough to let dispatch know what was going on.”

Cockrell said police have responded to a number of disturbances around Cascades Park over the past few weeks. But none of them involved gun violence.

"It was frightening for just about everybody that was there," he said.

Three shootings in an 8-hour stretch

The bloodshed began at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with a shooting at Griffin Heights Apartments on Basin Street. Responding officers found a man who was shot outside the complex. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Merritt said.

The next shooting happened five and a half hours later, around 2 a.m. Sunday, near Pasco and Liberty streets, about a block from Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University. Merritt said the shooting happened after a large crowd gathered. She could provide no other information.

"One victim, an adult female, received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital," TPD said.

The string of shootings was just the latest outbreak of gun violence in the Capital City. So far this year, 13 people have died and at least 38 have been injured in 59 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Democrat analysis.

'TPD is doing everything they can to bring justice'

Joggers, cyclists and others exercising in Cascades Park around dawn found crime-scene tape blocking their normal routes and investigators wrapping up their work on the scene.

One woman walking her dog noticed police towing away a dark-color Mazda SUV with a shattered window from The Edison lot. But she didn't know about the shooting until a reporter told her about it.

“That’s distressing certainly,” she said, “because it’s turned out to be a lovely park.”

Crime tape lines a portion of Cascades Park after three people, including a teen girl, were injured in an early morning shooting.

TPD released few other details about the shootings, including the names of the victims. The Police Department routinely keeps that information confidential under its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, which gives privacy rights to crime victims.

Merritt said it was unclear whether the girl injured in the Cascades Park shooting was a target. This year several victims have been caught in the cross-fire of shootings or running gun battles.

Back story:

She encouraged any witnesses who haven’t been interviewed by police to come forward with information.

She emphasized that people can report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 850-574-TIPS. People can also share information by calling TPD at 850-891-4200.

"I just want residents to know that TPD is doing everything they can to bring justice to all the families and victims," Merritt said.

